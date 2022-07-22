Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Hearing dates for Devils RFAs have been set:

#NJDevils salary arbitration hearing dates have been set...



Jesper Bratt - August 3rd

Miles Wood - August 6th

Tyce Thompson - August 11th — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) July 21, 2022

With all the Matthew Tkachuk trade talk, I know I can’t wait to get hurt again:

The folks at @betonline_ag released the odds for Matthew Tkachuk's next team... pic.twitter.com/D8D92P9NwR — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) July 21, 2022

​​Hockey Links

Looks like the Sharks have their next coach:

SJ zeroing in on David Quinn as next head coach. Appears Mike Vellucci (PIT) and Spencer Carbery (TOR) were finalists. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 21, 2022

Another name off the free agent board:

“A newly-filed U.S. civil suit claims Daryl Katz, the billionaire owner of the Edmonton Oilers, paid a teenage ballet dancer $75,000 in exchange for ‘her sexual favours.’” [CBC]

NHL statement on allegations against Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz: pic.twitter.com/GMMdXFX3wU — Katie Strang (@KatieJStrang) July 21, 2022

A rule change I can sign on to: “Head coach has to sit in the box for all bench minors. Assistant coach has to do HC things until first stoppage after the end of the penalty.” [r/hockey]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.