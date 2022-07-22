 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 7/22/22: Ready to Get Hurt Again Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 7/22/22

By Nate Pilling
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Calgary Flames
Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) screens New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome on Nov. 7, 2019.
Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Hearing dates for Devils RFAs have been set:

With all the Matthew Tkachuk trade talk, I know I can’t wait to get hurt again:

​​Hockey Links

Looks like the Sharks have their next coach:

Another name off the free agent board:

“A newly-filed U.S. civil suit claims Daryl Katz, the billionaire owner of the Edmonton Oilers, paid a teenage ballet dancer $75,000 in exchange for ‘her sexual favours.’” [CBC]

A rule change I can sign on to: “Head coach has to sit in the box for all bench minors. Assistant coach has to do HC things until first stoppage after the end of the penalty.” [r/hockey]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

