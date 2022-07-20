Here are your links for today:

Devils get Vitek Vanecek’s deal done:

We have signed goalie Vitek Vanecek to a three-year contract.



: https://t.co/pw4IknW9LD — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 19, 2022

Well, if you want to hear Johnny Gaudreau talk about his deal with the Blue Jackets and not with the Devils, here he is on Spittin’ Chiclets:

Some new jersey numbers:

​​Hockey Links

OK, let’s see your (realistic) Matthew Tkachuk trade proposals:

Eric Francis today on 101 ESPN in St. Louis said that he expects a possible Matthew Tkachuk trade to be wrapped up within the week. He said it was clear to him the two are parting ways.



— Mark Scheig (@markscheig) July 19, 2022

A few potential destinations for Matthew Tkachuk if Calgary decides to move the young winger: [The Athletic ($)]

“As the National Hockey League pursues its investigation into an alleged 2018 sexual assault involving eight former Canadian Hockey League players, lawyers for the players plan to turn over to the league two videos filmed with a cellphone during and after the incident, as well as 35 text messages sent between the alleged victim and one of the players, a source told TSN.” [TSN]

“Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it’s ‘hard for anyone’ to have faith in Hockey Canada’s leadership after revelations this week about the federation maintaining a fund meant to handle sexual misconduct claims.” [Sportsnet]

Eddie Olczyk is leaving his longtime job as a broadcaster for the Blackhawks and is moving to take on a role with the Kraken broadcast. [The Athletic]

