Devils in the Details - 7/20/22: Bring Me Matthew Tkachuk Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 7/20/22

By Nate Pilling
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames
Just imagine: Matthew Tkachuk as a New Jersey Devil.
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Devils get Vitek Vanecek’s deal done:

Well, if you want to hear Johnny Gaudreau talk about his deal with the Blue Jackets and not with the Devils, here he is on Spittin’ Chiclets:

Some new jersey numbers:

​​Hockey Links

OK, let’s see your (realistic) Matthew Tkachuk trade proposals:

A few potential destinations for Matthew Tkachuk if Calgary decides to move the young winger: [The Athletic ($)]

“As the National Hockey League pursues its investigation into an alleged 2018 sexual assault involving eight former Canadian Hockey League players, lawyers for the players plan to turn over to the league two videos filmed with a cellphone during and after the incident, as well as 35 text messages sent between the alleged victim and one of the players, a source told TSN.” [TSN]

“Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it’s ‘hard for anyone’ to have faith in Hockey Canada’s leadership after revelations this week about the federation maintaining a fund meant to handle sexual misconduct claims.” [Sportsnet]

Eddie Olczyk is leaving his longtime job as a broadcaster for the Blackhawks and is moving to take on a role with the Kraken broadcast. [The Athletic]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

