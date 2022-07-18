Garden State of Hockey- Episode 139: Plans B and C

While they didn’t land the big (or maybe small?) prize of Johnny Gaudreau in free agency, the New Jersey Devils stayed quite active. Trades for Erik Haula and John Marino capped off a frantic period in New Jersey as Ty Smith and Pavel Zacha were moved. Additionally, the Devils brought in Ondrej Palat on the wing (for a high cost) and Brendan Smith to shore up their defensive play. Perhaps the biggest move was adding Jack Adams finalist Andrew Brunette to the coaching staff to try and maximize the glut of talent on this roster at the moment.

As always, let us know your thoughts, comments, and concerns in the comments section. We will discuss the players that filed for arbitration in the next episode, but rest assured, Jesper Bratt’s filing means he will be a Devil in some way next season. No offer sheets are allowed to come his way anymore and now it’s about keeping him here long term.

Thank you for listening and Let’s Go Devils!