Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Devils restricted free agents Jesper Bratt, Tyce Thompson and Vitek Vanecek have filed for salary arbitration. Salary arbitration hearings will be held from July 27 to Aug. 11. [NHLPA]

Devils acquired a really nice defensive piece over the weekend:

TRADE ALERT



Big John is comin' to Jerz. — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 16, 2022

A few notes here from the team’s development camp scrimmage at the end of last week: [NHL]

Steve Politi: “Yes, Gaudreau would have given that fan base a jolt, and it will take some time to get over the New Jersey native who ended up in Columbus, of all places. Still, even without ‘Johnny Hockey,’ the Devils should be good enough to stop talking about potential and start showing results. That starts, as always, with goaltending.” [NJ.com]

​​Hockey Links

After a few days of free agency, The Athletic gives grades here for each organization: [The Athletic ($)]

The Penguins were busy over the weekend:

TRADE ALERT



The Penguins have acquired Jeff Petry (@PetryJ) and Ryan Poehling (@LilUziPoehlss) from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Mike Matheson and a 2023 fourth round draft pick.



Details: https://t.co/hcmG8iSO3C pic.twitter.com/ky0MmumR2l — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 16, 2022

“Lawyers representing a group of former Canadian Hockey League players accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2018 say the players will cooperate with the National Hockey League’s investigation into the incident and that the league should not discipline the players because any sexual contact between the players and the woman was consensual.” [TSN]

An interesting discussion over at r/hockey: “What are some NHL facts that sound unbelievable but they’re true?” [r/hockey]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.