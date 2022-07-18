 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 7/18/22: Arbitration Filings Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 7/18/22

By Nate Pilling
/ new

NHL: New Jersey Devils at Seattle Kraken
New Jersey Devils forward Jesper Bratt (63) celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring a goal during the first period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.
Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Devils restricted free agents Jesper Bratt, Tyce Thompson and Vitek Vanecek have filed for salary arbitration. Salary arbitration hearings will be held from July 27 to Aug. 11. [NHLPA]

Devils acquired a really nice defensive piece over the weekend:

A few notes here from the team’s development camp scrimmage at the end of last week: [NHL]

Steve Politi: “Yes, Gaudreau would have given that fan base a jolt, and it will take some time to get over the New Jersey native who ended up in Columbus, of all places. Still, even without ‘Johnny Hockey,’ the Devils should be good enough to stop talking about potential and start showing results. That starts, as always, with goaltending.” [NJ.com]

​​Hockey Links

After a few days of free agency, The Athletic gives grades here for each organization: [The Athletic ($)]

The Penguins were busy over the weekend:

“Lawyers representing a group of former Canadian Hockey League players accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2018 say the players will cooperate with the National Hockey League’s investigation into the incident and that the league should not discipline the players because any sexual contact between the players and the woman was consensual.” [TSN]

An interesting discussion over at r/hockey: “What are some NHL facts that sound unbelievable but they’re true?” [r/hockey]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

