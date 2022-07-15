 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 7/15/22: Johnny Passes on Jersey Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 7/15/22

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames
Johnny Gaudreau said farewell to Calgary this week. He considered Tom Fitzgerald’s best offer and said, “I’ll pass.”
Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a newsy few days around here. I’ll hit some of the most recent activity. Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

So how exactly did the Devils strike out on Johnny Gaudreau? Pierre LeBrun gives us some context on the money: “Sources confirmed that the New Jersey Devils offered a seven-year deal, with the dollar amount somewhere ‘in the nines’. However, the Devils didn’t really hear back for a long time from agent Lewis Gross after they made their offer. That’s because Gross was busy working on the best offer he got on this day: seven years and a $9.75 million U.S. AAV from the Columbus Blue Jackets.” [The Athletic ($)]

Our guy Simon Nemec has signed his entry-level contract:

Salary breakdown for the big addition on the first day of free agency:

​​Hockey Links

Nice roundup here of all the action over the last few days if you’re looking for everything in one spot: [ESPN]

There are still some intriguing names that are still unsigned. See anyone on this list you’d still be interested in? [Sportsnet]

Hockey Canada is reopening its investigation into this incident:

As the Blackhawks go scorched earth in their rebuild, what happens to Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews? [NHL]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...