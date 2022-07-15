It’s been a newsy few days around here. I’ll hit some of the most recent activity. Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

So how exactly did the Devils strike out on Johnny Gaudreau? Pierre LeBrun gives us some context on the money: “Sources confirmed that the New Jersey Devils offered a seven-year deal, with the dollar amount somewhere ‘in the nines’. However, the Devils didn’t really hear back for a long time from agent Lewis Gross after they made their offer. That’s because Gross was busy working on the best offer he got on this day: seven years and a $9.75 million U.S. AAV from the Columbus Blue Jackets.” [The Athletic ($)]

Our guy Simon Nemec has signed his entry-level contract:

Salary breakdown for the big addition on the first day of free agency:

Ondrej Palat - F - NJD

$6M x 5



A total of $15M in signing bonuses (50%)



Breakdown:

22-23: $750k + $7.5M SB

23-24: $3.58M + $3.32M SB

24-25: $1.77M + $3.18M SB

25-26: $3.95M + $1M SB

26-27: $4.95Mhttps://t.co/LyutOmiQwO — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 15, 2022

​​Hockey Links

Nice roundup here of all the action over the last few days if you’re looking for everything in one spot: [ESPN]

There are still some intriguing names that are still unsigned. See anyone on this list you’d still be interested in? [Sportsnet]

Hockey Canada is reopening its investigation into this incident:

Hockey Canada says those who don't participate will be banned from all federation activities & programs.

HC also commissioning a 3rd-party review of its governance & will require all high-performance players, coaches & staff to participate in sexual violence & consent training. — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) July 14, 2022

A woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted in 2018 by 8 Canadian Hockey League players, including some who were on Canada's World Juniors team, will participate in Hockey Canada's rekindled investigation of the incident, her lawyer confirms. — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) July 14, 2022

As the Blackhawks go scorched earth in their rebuild, what happens to Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews? [NHL]

