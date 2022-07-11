Here are your links for today:

Info for the team’s 2022 development camp:

#NJDevils Development Camp Info:



On Wednesday there will be a three-on-three tournament (6:00pm-7:30pm).



On Friday there's a Red-White Scrimmage (12:00pm-1:30pm).



Both events are open to Black & Red Season Ticket Members who RSVP’d for the events. — Kristy (@InStilettos_NHL) July 10, 2022

Ahem:

**Keep an eye on**

Beautiful evening here in New Jersey, and I’m told RFA F Pavel Zacha of the @NJDevils is drawing interest via a potential trade from several clubs as NJD have 5 RFA’s .@espn @NHL #HockeyTwitter . pic.twitter.com/h1WVJyWMss — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) July 11, 2022

If you’re still interested in Devils-centric assessments, grades and summaries of how things went at the draft, here’s a few pieces for you: [The Athletic ($)] [NJ.com ($)] [All About the Jersey]

Post-draft media availability with Tom Fitzgerald: [NHL] And with Mark Dennehy: [NHL]

Todd Cordell makes the argument that trading for Vitek Vanecek was a worthwhile move: “Vanecek is legitimately one of the best bets Fitzgerald could have made. He was quietly very good for the Capitals in 2021-22; especially at 5v5. He posted a .926 save percentage, which tied him for 7th in the NHL with Frederik Andersen, Andrei Vasilevskiy, and Ville Husso.” [Infernal Access ($)]

Important dates for this week:

#NHL Critical Dates

Mon. July 11, 5pm ET: Qualifying offers due to RFAs.

Tues. July 12: RFAs can be contacted for off. sheet discussion.

Tues. 5pm: 1st buyout window closes.

Tues. 11:59pm: UFAs lose ability to re-sign for 8 yrs.

Wed. July 13, 12noon: UFA/RFA signing period opens. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 10, 2022

Plenty of league-wide analysis following the draft here: [The Athletic ($)] [ESPN]

An interesting discussion going on over at r/hockey: “What single player decision are you most worried your team is going to make a mistake with in the next month?” [r/hockey]

Nashville locks up Filip Forsberg:

Filip Forsberg’s contract breakdown:



Years 1-4, $10M salary each season

Year 5, $4.5M salary plus $3M signing bonus

Year 6, $4M salary plus $3M sb

Year 7, $4M salary plus $3M sb

Year 8, $3.5M salary plus $3M sb



Full No Move throughout

Modified NTC for final two seasons — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 10, 2022

