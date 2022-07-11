 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 7/11/22: Development Camp Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 7/11/22

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Portraits
Simon Nemec will be on the ice in a Devils jersey this week.
Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Info for the team’s 2022 development camp:

Ahem:

If you’re still interested in Devils-centric assessments, grades and summaries of how things went at the draft, here’s a few pieces for you: [The Athletic ($)] [NJ.com ($)] [All About the Jersey]

Post-draft media availability with Tom Fitzgerald: [NHL] And with Mark Dennehy: [NHL]

Todd Cordell makes the argument that trading for Vitek Vanecek was a worthwhile move: “Vanecek is legitimately one of the best bets Fitzgerald could have made. He was quietly very good for the Capitals in 2021-22; especially at 5v5. He posted a .926 save percentage, which tied him for 7th in the NHL with Frederik Andersen, Andrei Vasilevskiy, and Ville Husso.” [Infernal Access ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Important dates for this week:

Plenty of league-wide analysis following the draft here: [The Athletic ($)] [ESPN]

An interesting discussion going on over at r/hockey: “What single player decision are you most worried your team is going to make a mistake with in the next month?” [r/hockey]

Nashville locks up Filip Forsberg:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...