Devils in the Details - 7/1/22: Draft Intel Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 7/1/22

By Nate Pilling
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

This is certainly some … interesting … draft intel here from Pierre LeBrun: “There are some who believe that Montreal is waiting to see if the Devils make a move closer to the first round in terms of picking up the phone and asking Montreal what it would take to flip the No.1 and No. 2 picks so that the Devils can make sure they can get their hands on winger Juraj Slafkovsky. But the Devils are telling people ‘if a centre is the best player available in our eyes, we have no problem with taking another centre,’ even though the Devils have Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier.” [TSN]

Corey Pronman with an interesting pick for the Devils here in this mock draft. “If Slafkovsky goes No. 1, it opens up the possibilities. League sources seem somewhat skeptical they will take Wright, or at least they don’t view this as the likeliest scenario.” [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

A trade target goes sailing by:

Red Wings have a new coach:

It appears Alain Nadreddine has a landing spot:

Offer sheet candidates: Frank Seravalli lays out seven restricted free agents who might attract an offer sheet this summer. [Daily Faceoff]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

