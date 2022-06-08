Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Congrats to P.K. Subban on being awarded the King Clancy Memorial Trophy:

Your 2021-22 King Clancy Memorial Trophy winner, @PKSubban1! He becomes the first @NJDevils player to ever win the award. #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/VL8JzBJSZl — NHL (@NHL) June 7, 2022

A little bit more detail on why P.K. was awarded the King Clancy: “Subban won the award for the first time after he was a finalist for a third straight season and fourth time overall. He has been committed to racial and social justice, underserved youth, COVID-19 relief and youth hockey. In 2014, while playing for the Montreal Canadiens, he created the P.K. Subban Foundation and in September 2015 he pledged $10 million over seven years to the Montreal Children’s Hospital. Subban also founded Blueline Buddies in 2017 while playing for the Nashville Predators, a program that aims to bridge the gap between law enforcement and local youth. He hosted a virtual meet-and-greet with participants prior to every Devils home game this season.” [NHL]

Corey Pronman with another mock draft of the first round, with an interesting tidbit about what he’s hearing from sources about the Devils: [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

One ticket to the Stanley Cup Final has been punched:

For the first time since 2001, the @Avalanche are your Western Conference champions!! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/Jjt7m9UUXJ — NHL (@NHL) June 7, 2022

Greatness:

There are 4 instances of a defenseman recording at least 9 points in a 4-game sweep in Stanley Cup Playoff history.



Cale Makar has 2 of them...this year. pic.twitter.com/aBLbsXWxDf — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 7, 2022

Well, this was certainly a choice (sweet goodness, Tom, GET ON THE PHONE):

The Boston Bruins have relieved Bruce Cassidy of his duties as head coach: https://t.co/q8AE1DmjkU — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 6, 2022

With some big changes in the offing in Boston, will the Bruins look to trade David Pastrnak? He’s entering his final season under contract with the team. [The Athletic ($)]

Kyle Connor wins the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy:

Congratulations to Lady Byng Memorial Trophy winner @KyleConnor18 – the first player in @NHLJets franchise history to win the award! #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/OuSOQdp494 — NHLPA (@NHLPA) June 7, 2022

