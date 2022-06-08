 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 6/8/22: Get on the Phone Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 6/8/22

By Nate Pilling
New York Rangers v Boston Bruins
Hopefully Tom Fitzgerald has contact information for Bruce Cassidy.
Photo by Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Congrats to P.K. Subban on being awarded the King Clancy Memorial Trophy:

A little bit more detail on why P.K. was awarded the King Clancy: “Subban won the award for the first time after he was a finalist for a third straight season and fourth time overall. He has been committed to racial and social justice, underserved youth, COVID-19 relief and youth hockey. In 2014, while playing for the Montreal Canadiens, he created the P.K. Subban Foundation and in September 2015 he pledged $10 million over seven years to the Montreal Children’s Hospital. Subban also founded Blueline Buddies in 2017 while playing for the Nashville Predators, a program that aims to bridge the gap between law enforcement and local youth. He hosted a virtual meet-and-greet with participants prior to every Devils home game this season.” [NHL]

Corey Pronman with another mock draft of the first round, with an interesting tidbit about what he’s hearing from sources about the Devils: [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

One ticket to the Stanley Cup Final has been punched:

Greatness:

Well, this was certainly a choice (sweet goodness, Tom, GET ON THE PHONE):

With some big changes in the offing in Boston, will the Bruins look to trade David Pastrnak? He’s entering his final season under contract with the team. [The Athletic ($)]

Kyle Connor wins the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

