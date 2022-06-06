 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 6/6/22: Workouts and Invites Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 6/6/22

By Nate Pilling
2022 NHL Scouting Combine - Portraits
Shane Wright poses for a portrait during the 2022 NHL Scouting Combine at the KeyBank Center on June 01, 2022 in Buffalo, New York.
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

A few items out of the NHL Scouting Combine, which wrapped up over the weekend:

Some interesting tidbits from Mike Morreale on Juraj Slafkovsky, Shane Wright and more at the combine: [NHL]

Dawson Mercer joins the team’s podcast here:

​​Hockey Links

A one-game suspension for Evander Kane on this hit that took Nazem Kadri out of the Colorado-Edmonton series:

Patrice Bergeron wins his fifth Selke Trophy:

Will we see Carey Price on the ice again? “Carey Price said he doesn’t know what his future holds as the Montreal Canadiens goalie continues his recovery from knee surgery, but he’ll get ready for next season as if he’ll be playing.” [NHL]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

