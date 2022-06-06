Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

A few items out of the NHL Scouting Combine, which wrapped up over the weekend:

Ever wondered what the combine was like?



Take a behind the scenes look at some of our draft meetings with prospects.#DevilsDraft | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/VH2d54iSwQ — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) June 3, 2022

The #NJDevils ended up inviting eight players to come out to New Jersey this weekend. Of that group, four are able to come in, while the others were unable to attend due to schedule conflicts or previous commitments. A few of those will come to NJ later in the month. — Catherine Bogart (@CatherineBogart) June 4, 2022

If you're curious about where all the prospects ranked for the fitness testing at the combine you can check it all out here: https://t.co/Qt1p6wmFaE — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) June 4, 2022

NHL Draft and prospects analyst @scottcwheeler from The Athletic joins @TheChrisWescott for a 1-on-1 chat about the Devils draft options.#DevilsDraft | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/JuTrioUpoz — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) June 4, 2022

Some interesting tidbits from Mike Morreale on Juraj Slafkovsky, Shane Wright and more at the combine: [NHL]

Dawson Mercer joins the team’s podcast here:

​​Hockey Links

A one-game suspension for Evander Kane on this hit that took Nazem Kadri out of the Colorado-Edmonton series:

Edmonton’s Evander Kane has been suspended for one game for Boarding Colorado’s Nazem Kadri. https://t.co/1zUiUo0LZb — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) June 5, 2022

Bednar on Kadri: “out for series, possibly longer. Should know more in next few days” @ColHockeyNow — Adrian Dater (@adater) June 5, 2022

Patrice Bergeron wins his fifth Selke Trophy:

Taking the throne.



Patrice Bergeron has won his record-breaking fifth Selke Trophy. Congratulations to the #SelkeKing!



: https://t.co/bUgJ8PY8gV pic.twitter.com/D7WAW5ghJd — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 5, 2022

Will we see Carey Price on the ice again? “Carey Price said he doesn’t know what his future holds as the Montreal Canadiens goalie continues his recovery from knee surgery, but he’ll get ready for next season as if he’ll be playing.” [NHL]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.