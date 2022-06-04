 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 6/4/22: Draft Combine Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 6/4/22

By Nate Pilling
2022 NHL Scouting Combine - Top Prospects Media Availability
Juraj Slafkovsky speaks at the Top Prospects Media Availability at the NHL Scouting Combine at HarborCenter on June 03, 2022 in Buffalo, New York.
Photo by Joshua Bessex/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Combine media availability for a couple guys you might be interested in:

In 32 Thoughts, a couple Devils-related tidbits from Elliotte Friedman, including on Pavel Zacha and his contract status, and this missive: “New Jersey is going to be fascinating the next few weeks. Number two pick in play, making a list of players they would consider trading for it. One guarantee is if they do move it, it’s for talent with a lot of team control. Same with Ottawa at seventh overall.” [Sportsnet]

Some thoughts here on the Chase Stillman pick from Todd Cordell: “Fast forward a year and the Stillman pick looks no better than the day it was made. In fact, it may look worse.” [Infernal Access ($)]

​​Hockey Links

The Rangers put an end to a very impressive streak:

Darryl Sutter wins the Jack Adams:

Carey Price awarded the Masterton Trophy:

“The Tempe City Council voted Thursday night to move forward in negotiations with the Arizona Coyotes on an arena development deal that would make Tempe the team’s long-term home.” [The Athletic]

If you’re interested in a little more info on what the NHL Scouting Combine looks like, here’s a good primer: [Sportsnet]

