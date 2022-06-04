Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Combine media availability for a couple guys you might be interested in:

In 32 Thoughts, a couple Devils-related tidbits from Elliotte Friedman, including on Pavel Zacha and his contract status, and this missive: “New Jersey is going to be fascinating the next few weeks. Number two pick in play, making a list of players they would consider trading for it. One guarantee is if they do move it, it’s for talent with a lot of team control. Same with Ottawa at seventh overall.” [Sportsnet]

Some thoughts here on the Chase Stillman pick from Todd Cordell: “Fast forward a year and the Stillman pick looks no better than the day it was made. In fact, it may look worse.” [Infernal Access ($)]

​​Hockey Links

The Rangers put an end to a very impressive streak:

For the Lightning, the streak is over. Tampa Bay entered tonight having won their last 18 playoff games following a loss, the longest streak in NHL/NBA/MLB/NFL history.



They've now lost consecutive playoff games for the first time since getting swept by the Blue Jackets in 2019. pic.twitter.com/f8EnEfJ03f — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 4, 2022

Darryl Sutter wins the Jack Adams:

Darryl Sutter has claimed the 2021-22 Jack Adams Award, as selected by the NHL Broadcasters’ Association.



He is the second @NHLFlames head coach to win & the second member of his family, following brother Brian Sutter (1990-91 STL). #NHLStats: https://t.co/Pew79JdufF #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/2otXBySP7F — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 3, 2022

Carey Price awarded the Masterton Trophy:

For his perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to the game, Carey Price takes home the 2021-22 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy! #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/DUfdBbwlpt — NHL (@NHL) June 3, 2022

“The Tempe City Council voted Thursday night to move forward in negotiations with the Arizona Coyotes on an arena development deal that would make Tempe the team’s long-term home.” [The Athletic]

If you’re interested in a little more info on what the NHL Scouting Combine looks like, here’s a good primer: [Sportsnet]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.