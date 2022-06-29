Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Well, this is certainly an interesting development: Bob McKenzie’s final draft rankings put one Juraj Slafkovsky at No. 1 over Shane Wright. “It’s a photo finish for the No. 1 spot on TSN’s 2022 NHL Draft Final Ranking and, by the slimmest of margins, it’s Juraj Slafkovsky over Shane Wright. Five of 10 scouts surveyed by TSN ranked the 6-foot-4 Slovak left winger at No. 1, while four scouts slotted the Kingston Frontenac centre in the top spot.” [TSN]

Play-by-play voice:

Matt Loughlin is NOT a finalist for the #NJDevils MSG play-by-play job, per source.



Loughlin is the radio play-by-play voice. — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) June 29, 2022

Elliotte Friedman talks briefly about the Devils here:

Friedman on After The Whistle pod says it would have to be a great offer for the #NJDevils to move the 2nd OA pick, but the pick being available shows they want to win this year, guys ask about Ruff's status, EF responds he probably has a shorter leash than most, they got to win. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 29, 2022

Devils talk about 18:50 in:

Dates starting to take shape:

HOCKEY ALERT



Our preseason will have three games in JERZ and four in... other places. Check it out. ⤵️



: https://t.co/DI7ExAsJCi pic.twitter.com/C1F8zCf0jY — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) June 28, 2022

Hearing Ottawa will join Boston, New Jersey & Sabres at Prospects Challenge in Buffalo in Sept., with Montreal a possibility, too. — Mark Divver (@MarkDivver) June 28, 2022

​​Hockey Links

Prepare yourselves:

Plan accordingly.



2022 NHL Draft Round 1 on 7/7 starts at 7pm on ESPN.



Rounds 2-7 will be shown live on ESPN+. More details will be forthcoming including a starting time. — Mark Scheig (@markscheig) June 28, 2022

Blackhawks have a new coach:

IT'S OFFICIAL ‼️ Luke Richardson is our 40th head coach in franchise history pic.twitter.com/cSmjbW6YBg — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) June 27, 2022

This year’s Hockey Hall of Fame class:

Class of 2022 @HockeyHallFame:



Henrik Sedin

Daniel Sedin

Daniel Alfredsson

Roberto Luongo

Riika Sallinen

Herb Carnegie (Builder) — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 27, 2022

“The HHOF is a place for players who achieve excellence. There are dozens of female players who have done just that, but the Hall doesn’t include enough of them. They don’t even come close.” [The Athletic ($)]

Sean McIndoe with a good writeup here of Herb Carnegie’s place in hockey history: [The Athletic ($)]

The ESPN factor:

Viewership of the 2022 #StanleyCup Final on @ABCNetwork capped off a monumental season of #NHL viewership across ESPN platforms



More: https://t.co/10RS9Sknzn pic.twitter.com/ChbmsLfySW — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) June 28, 2022

