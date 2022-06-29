 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 6/29/22: Photo Finish Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 6/29/22

By Nate Pilling
2022 NHL Scouting Combine - Top Prospects Media Availability
Shane Wright speaks at the Top Prospects Media Availability at the NHL Scouting Combine at HarborCenter on June 03, 2022 in Buffalo, New York.
Photo by Joshua Bessex/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Well, this is certainly an interesting development: Bob McKenzie’s final draft rankings put one Juraj Slafkovsky at No. 1 over Shane Wright. “It’s a photo finish for the No. 1 spot on TSN’s 2022 NHL Draft Final Ranking and, by the slimmest of margins, it’s Juraj Slafkovsky over Shane Wright. Five of 10 scouts surveyed by TSN ranked the 6-foot-4 Slovak left winger at No. 1, while four scouts slotted the Kingston Frontenac centre in the top spot.” [TSN]

Play-by-play voice:

Elliotte Friedman talks briefly about the Devils here:

Devils talk about 18:50 in:

Dates starting to take shape:

​​Hockey Links

Prepare yourselves:

Blackhawks have a new coach:

This year’s Hockey Hall of Fame class:

“The HHOF is a place for players who achieve excellence. There are dozens of female players who have done just that, but the Hall doesn’t include enough of them. They don’t even come close.” [The Athletic ($)]

Sean McIndoe with a good writeup here of Herb Carnegie’s place in hockey history: [The Athletic ($)]

The ESPN factor:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

