Well, this is certainly an interesting development: Bob McKenzie’s final draft rankings put one Juraj Slafkovsky at No. 1 over Shane Wright. “It’s a photo finish for the No. 1 spot on TSN’s 2022 NHL Draft Final Ranking and, by the slimmest of margins, it’s Juraj Slafkovsky over Shane Wright. Five of 10 scouts surveyed by TSN ranked the 6-foot-4 Slovak left winger at No. 1, while four scouts slotted the Kingston Frontenac centre in the top spot.” [TSN]
Play-by-play voice:
Matt Loughlin is NOT a finalist for the #NJDevils MSG play-by-play job, per source.— Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) June 29, 2022
Loughlin is the radio play-by-play voice.
Elliotte Friedman talks briefly about the Devils here:
Friedman on After The Whistle pod says it would have to be a great offer for the #NJDevils to move the 2nd OA pick, but the pick being available shows they want to win this year, guys ask about Ruff's status, EF responds he probably has a shorter leash than most, they got to win.— NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 29, 2022
Devils talk about 18:50 in:
Dates starting to take shape:
HOCKEY ALERT— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) June 28, 2022
Our preseason will have three games in JERZ and four in... other places. Check it out. ⤵️
: https://t.co/DI7ExAsJCi pic.twitter.com/C1F8zCf0jY
Hearing Ottawa will join Boston, New Jersey & Sabres at Prospects Challenge in Buffalo in Sept., with Montreal a possibility, too.— Mark Divver (@MarkDivver) June 28, 2022
Hockey Links
Prepare yourselves:
Plan accordingly.— Mark Scheig (@markscheig) June 28, 2022
2022 NHL Draft Round 1 on 7/7 starts at 7pm on ESPN.
Rounds 2-7 will be shown live on ESPN+. More details will be forthcoming including a starting time.
Blackhawks have a new coach:
IT'S OFFICIAL ‼️ Luke Richardson is our 40th head coach in franchise history pic.twitter.com/cSmjbW6YBg— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) June 27, 2022
This year’s Hockey Hall of Fame class:
Class of 2022 @HockeyHallFame:— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 27, 2022
Henrik Sedin
Daniel Sedin
Daniel Alfredsson
Roberto Luongo
Riika Sallinen
Herb Carnegie (Builder)
“The HHOF is a place for players who achieve excellence. There are dozens of female players who have done just that, but the Hall doesn’t include enough of them. They don’t even come close.” [The Athletic ($)]
Sean McIndoe with a good writeup here of Herb Carnegie’s place in hockey history: [The Athletic ($)]
The ESPN factor:
Viewership of the 2022 #StanleyCup Final on @ABCNetwork capped off a monumental season of #NHL viewership across ESPN platforms— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) June 28, 2022
More: https://t.co/10RS9Sknzn pic.twitter.com/ChbmsLfySW
