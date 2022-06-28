New Jersey Devils Announce 7 Game Preseason Schedule; Set Dates for Development Camp

The New Jersey Devils have been in the offseason for months now. However, with the Stanley Cup won by Colorado and the 2022 NHL Draft taking place next week, league and team news for next season is expected to increase. For example, schedules for next season. Traditionally, they are announced in this time period after the playoffs and before the draft. The dates may be a bit different but the tradition is upheld. Earlier this morning, the New Jersey Devils announced their schedule for the preseason of the 2022-23 season. They are going to play seven games; three at home and four on the road:

Monday, September 26 at Montreal, 7 PM ET

Tuesday, September 27 vs. NY Islanders, 7 PM ET

Thursday, September 29 at Our Hated Rivals, 7 PM ET

Friday, September 30 vs. Our Hated Rivals, 7 PM ET

Monday, October 3 vs. Boston, 7 PM ET

Thursday, October 6 at NY Islanders, 7 PM ET

Saturday, October 8 at Boston, 7 PM ET

It is notable that the Devils are not going to have any split-squad games or neutral site games. All three home games will be at the Rock. All four road games will be in the opponent’s main arena: the Bell Center, the UBS Arena, TD Garden, and the World’s Most Overrated Arena. It is also notable that there are no games against the Second Rate Rivals, Philadelphia. Traditionally, the Devils’ preseason is local but that is limited to the two New York teams this year. That is fine with me. This is preseason. These games are exhibitions. They are for NHL players to get warmed up, coaches to get a first sense of their game plan, and players looking for NHL roster spots to earn a job.

The structure of the schedule provides a sense as to how things will go in the preseason. Given that there are two back-to-backs within five days, I figure that will feature plenty of prospects, Utica Comets, and anyone brought in on PTO more than what the NHL team could look like. I figure cuts could begin on the 28th, ramp up on the 30th, and final ones are made up until the final game on October 8. Traditionally, that last game is akin to a dress rehearsal for opening night and should feature a full NHL roster or one really close to it. While the 2022-23 regular season schedule is not yet announced, I would also figure on that starting not too far after October 8.

There was no broadcast information announced for these games. I would hope at least the four games among the NY teams will be televised on MSG’s family of networks. Hopefully, that will be cleared up by mid-September.

While the Devils have announced their preseason schedule, they also revealed their plans for Development Camp yesterday. At least their plans for the public and the camp. There will indeed be a development camp this year and it will be open for attendance. Black and Red Members received an email yesterday about the team’s draft party at The Stone Pony (July 7, starts at 6 PM ET, tickets are $10 each) and the ability to RSVP for the camp dates. On Wednesday, July 13, there will be a 3-on-3 tournament starting at 6 PM. On Friday, July 15, there will be a Red versus White scrimmage at noon. Both events are in the Devils’ practice rink, the RWJ Barnabas Hockey House, which is right next to the Rock. If you are a B&R Member, then you can reserve as many seats as you have on your account and you must do it by Friday, July 8. I would recommend doing it as soon as possible as the practice rink is not large and those spots may be taken up already. I do not know if any seats will open up for non-members.

I am a little confused at the scrimmage being held at noon on a Friday. Why not make it a Saturday so more people can attend? Is the practice rink reserved for that day? If it has to be Friday, then why not in the early evening like the tourney? Also, the 3-on-3 tournament is happening on the first day of free agency. If the Devils do not do well on that day, then the People Who Matter at the event may make their feelings known. Is that a good risk to take? To be fair, these questions are not that big of a deal. It is just development camp after all. But those questions came to mind when I read my email for the events. At the least, we know there is a camp, fans can attend some events, and it will happen in the next few weeks to fill out what will be a loaded offseason for hockey fans between the NHL Draft and free agency in July and the re-scheduled 2022 World Junior Championships in August.

What’s your take on the Devils’ preseason schedule for this year? How about the Development Camp? If you are a Black and Red Member, do you plan on attending? Please leave your answers and thoughts on either in the comments. Thank you for reading.