The 2021-2022 NHL season is over. The offseason is here.

Devils Links

Larry Brooks with a note about a possible goaltending target: “There is a fair amount of chatter from multiple industry sources that the Devils will be in on impending Toronto free agent goaltender Jack Campbell if he hits the open market on July 13.” [New York Post]

Looks like progress is being made on finding the new play-by-play caller:

Here’s what I know: they have a huge list of finalists (per my phone call with Bryce Salvador).



And he said they’re going through trials and interviews right now. He also added there’s some really good talent, but wouldn’t reveal any names. I asked a bunch of times. https://t.co/kb6gR63air — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) June 25, 2022

With Andrew Brunette on the outs in Florida, there is a great case to be made for him taking up a position behind the bench in New Jersey: “With the Devils needing to get their power play on the right track next season, Brunette is an ideal candidate to consider replacing (Mark) Recchi; but the power play isn’t the only reason general manager Tom Fitzgerald should bring him aboard.” [Infernal Access ($)]

​​Hockey Links

The Avs are Stanley Cup champs:

Cale wins the Conn:

23-year-old Cale Makar is the 2022 Conn Smythe Trophy winner.



▪️ 29 points overall (3rd in the NHL)

▪️ 11 points in potential clinching games

▪️ 5 days after claiming the Norris Trophy#NHLStats: https://t.co/ltQhQkYanG #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/ezsrQfCQVl — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 27, 2022

Really impressive stat here:

Corey Perry has now lost the Stanley Cup three years in a row with three different teams. Incredible. — SB Nation NHL (@SBNationNHL) June 27, 2022

An assessment of what looks like a positive financial outlook for the NHL right now: “Fans returning without COVID-19 limitations certainly helped, but another key factor for the NHL when it came to a record amount of revenue came from sponsorships and the residual effects of the new national television deal in the United States.” [The Athletic ($)]

The Hockey Hall of Fame Selection Committee is set to announce the new class today. Who are the likely inductees? [Daily Faceoff]

An interesting discussion going on over at r/hockey: Would you consider the Tampa Bay Lightning a dynasty, considering the team’s considerable success in recent years? [r/hockey]

