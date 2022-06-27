 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 6/27/22: It’s Over Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 6/27/22

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Six
Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche poses for a photo with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The 2021-2022 NHL season is over. The offseason is here. Your links for today:

Devils Links

Larry Brooks with a note about a possible goaltending target: “There is a fair amount of chatter from multiple industry sources that the Devils will be in on impending Toronto free agent goaltender Jack Campbell if he hits the open market on July 13.” [New York Post]

Looks like progress is being made on finding the new play-by-play caller:

With Andrew Brunette on the outs in Florida, there is a great case to be made for him taking up a position behind the bench in New Jersey: “With the Devils needing to get their power play on the right track next season, Brunette is an ideal candidate to consider replacing (Mark) Recchi; but the power play isn’t the only reason general manager Tom Fitzgerald should bring him aboard.” [Infernal Access ($)]

​​Hockey Links

The Avs are Stanley Cup champs:

Cale wins the Conn:

Really impressive stat here:

An assessment of what looks like a positive financial outlook for the NHL right now: “Fans returning without COVID-19 limitations certainly helped, but another key factor for the NHL when it came to a record amount of revenue came from sponsorships and the residual effects of the new national television deal in the United States.” [The Athletic ($)]

The Hockey Hall of Fame Selection Committee is set to announce the new class today. Who are the likely inductees? [Daily Faceoff]

An interesting discussion going on over at r/hockey: Would you consider the Tampa Bay Lightning a dynasty, considering the team’s considerable success in recent years? [r/hockey]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...