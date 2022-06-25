Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Some thoughts here from Mark Dennehy:

In this piece, Mark and I discuss:



- What happens to the 1st round scouting info if the Devils trade the pick?

- What lessons can the Devils learn from the 2017 Draft?

- Are the Devils looking at position needs at all in this draft?

- A Beatles reference — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) June 23, 2022

Todd Cordell takes a look at Juraj Slafkovsky’s past production here. Should we be concerned about potentially taking him at No. 2? [Infernal Access ($)]

Speaking of Slafkovsky, some debate between Corey Pronman and Scott Wheeler here on the Slovakian forward: [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

“The Ottawa Senators have reached a memorandum of understanding with the National Capital Commission, and a group of partners, to build an arena at the downtown site LeBreton Flats.” [The Athletic]

Coaching news:

Sources say Barry Trotz has decided NOT to immediately jump back into coaching. Trotz informed the Winnipeg Jets of his decision today and intends on continuing to focus on family. Trotz acknowledged how difficult the decision was to not accept the head coaching job in Winnipeg. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 24, 2022

Hearing Luke Richardson will be the next head coach of the Chicago #Blackhawks.



Sources say Richardson and the Hawks are putting the final touches on a contract.



Quite the resume for Richardson, who played 1400+ NHL games, 8 years as NHL assistant, 4 years as AHL head coach. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 24, 2022

The @FlaPanthers have brought on Paul Maurice as their Head Coach! pic.twitter.com/jNNn0rNkln — NHL (@NHL) June 22, 2022

More here from Trotz on deciding not to jump back into a coaching position right away: “It doesn’t mean I’m not going to coach. Just not going to coach right now.” So you’re telling me there’s a chance? [NHL]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.