Devils in the Details - 6/25/22: Oh, Hi, Mark Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 6/25/22

By Nate Pilling
/ new

2022 NHL Scouting Combine - Top Prospects Media Availability
Will Juraj Slafkovsky be the next Devils draft pick?
Photo by Joshua Bessex/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Some thoughts here from Mark Dennehy:

Todd Cordell takes a look at Juraj Slafkovsky’s past production here. Should we be concerned about potentially taking him at No. 2? [Infernal Access ($)]

Speaking of Slafkovsky, some debate between Corey Pronman and Scott Wheeler here on the Slovakian forward: [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

“The Ottawa Senators have reached a memorandum of understanding with the National Capital Commission, and a group of partners, to build an arena at the downtown site LeBreton Flats.” [The Athletic]

Coaching news:

More here from Trotz on deciding not to jump back into a coaching position right away: “It doesn’t mean I’m not going to coach. Just not going to coach right now.” So you’re telling me there’s a chance? [NHL]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

