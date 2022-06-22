Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Devils Chief Scout of Amateur Scouting Mark Dennehy joins the team’s podcast here:

I missed this last week but found this little video to be an interesting peek behind the curtain at the Devils’ process at the combine:

It’s time to play armchair GM. Alex Chauvancy takes a gander at a few different paths Tom Fitzgerald could take in the coming weeks: [Infernal Access ($)]

Juraj Slafkovsky’s father:

"If the Devils pick him, I think that they could give him a chance to play in the NHL next season. It's his target to play next season."#NJDevils — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) June 22, 2022

Alexander Holtz: Locked in on next season.

Just to be clear, the conversations were between the #NJDevils, Alex and his agent, all deciding preparing for 2022-23 season was of utmost importance. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) June 21, 2022

AHL business:

​​Hockey Links

A rundown of the NHL Awards winners here. Any surprises among the major winners for you? [ESPN]

Presenting the 2021-22 First All-Star Team.



Auston Matthews, who captured multiple #NHLAwards tonight with the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP & Ted Lindsay Award for most outstanding player, heads the list of players as voted by @ThePHWA.#NHLStats: https://t.co/R1Enw3ReAv pic.twitter.com/uAJ9MXV5uM — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 22, 2022

Presenting the 2021-22 Second All-Star Team.



The “Battle of Alberta” is well represented, with two @NHLFlames teammates & @EdmontonOilers captain Connor McDavid. Victor Hedman rounds out the Second Team, voted to his 6th career All-Star Team.#NHLStats: https://t.co/R1Enw3ReAv pic.twitter.com/S0QKOPh5pF — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 22, 2022

Presenting the 2021-22 All-Rookie Team, as selected by @ThePHWA, which is comprised of all three Calder Trophy finalists and led in voting by the winner, Moritz Seider.#NHLStats: https://t.co/3gVilL570F pic.twitter.com/Zlp27dyoq5 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 22, 2022

More Stanley Cup Final numbers:

#NHL fans stuck around Saturday for Game 2 & on Monday for Game 3 of the #StanleyCup Final between the @TBLightning & @Avalanche pic.twitter.com/W97moY9Apb — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) June 21, 2022

Lots of details surrounding the settlement of a sexual assault lawsuit brought against Hockey Canada, out of a Canadian government hearing on Monday here: [The Athletic] [TSN]

Does junior hockey have a culture problem on this front? “What is required is long term, social change. There is no quick fix. There is no inoculation against a virus here. You have to change cultural practices and power structures that are deeply rooted and well protected. They are often insulated from accountability.” [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.