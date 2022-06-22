 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 6/22/22: Awards Time Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 6/22/22

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2022 NHL Awards - Show
A detailed view of the awards prior to the 2022 NHL Awards at Armature Works on June 21, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Devils Chief Scout of Amateur Scouting Mark Dennehy joins the team’s podcast here:

I missed this last week but found this little video to be an interesting peek behind the curtain at the Devils’ process at the combine:

It’s time to play armchair GM. Alex Chauvancy takes a gander at a few different paths Tom Fitzgerald could take in the coming weeks: [Infernal Access ($)]

Juraj Slafkovsky’s father:

Alexander Holtz: Locked in on next season.

AHL business:

​​Hockey Links

A rundown of the NHL Awards winners here. Any surprises among the major winners for you? [ESPN]

More Stanley Cup Final numbers:

Lots of details surrounding the settlement of a sexual assault lawsuit brought against Hockey Canada, out of a Canadian government hearing on Monday here: [The Athletic] [TSN]

Does junior hockey have a culture problem on this front? “What is required is long term, social change. There is no quick fix. There is no inoculation against a virus here. You have to change cultural practices and power structures that are deeply rooted and well protected. They are often insulated from accountability.” [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...