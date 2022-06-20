 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 6/20/22: Bratt Talk Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 6/20/22

By Nate Pilling
Please don’t leave us.
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Plenty of Jesper Bratt talk over the last few days.

Everything seemed to kick off with Frank Seravalli adding Bratt to a trade target list last week: “To my knowledge, there have been no contract extension talks to this point for what will be an expensive deal. Add in Fitzgerald’s mandate to find ‘hard skill’ this summer, and well, it makes you wonder.” [Daily Faceoff]

Then a few other tidbits:

Elliotte Friedman talks about what he sees as the unlikely possibility of a Bratt offer sheet and gives his sense of the negotiations here: “My theory on this one is that both sides are gearing for another negotiative clash, there’s a little bit of saber rattling going on here.” [Sportsnet]

P.K. Subban isn’t ready to step away from his on-ice career just yet, but it doesn’t appear that it’ll continue with the Devils. “The 33-year-old defenseman, an unrestricted free agent this summer, is training and looking forward to joining a new NHL team after the New Jersey Devils made it known they would not be re-signing him.” [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

It appears Jay Woodcroft will remain as Oilers head coach:

And it looks like the Pete DeBoer Experience is going to Dallas:

“NHL commissioner Gary Bettman isn’t sure if he’ll be open to reinstating Joel Quenneville if the former coach asks to return to the league.” [ESPN]

Jack Johnson has come through quite a bit to make it to where he is today. Now he stands just two games away from winning the Stanley Cup. [Daily Faceoff]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

