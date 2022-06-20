Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Plenty of Jesper Bratt talk over the last few days.

Everything seemed to kick off with Frank Seravalli adding Bratt to a trade target list last week: “To my knowledge, there have been no contract extension talks to this point for what will be an expensive deal. Add in Fitzgerald’s mandate to find ‘hard skill’ this summer, and well, it makes you wonder.” [Daily Faceoff]

Then a few other tidbits:

Team leader in PTS . Still young. Consistent production, great value as a 6th Rd Draft Pick- yet I’m told no significant contract extension talks to this point, and I can confirm there are several teams interested in trading for Jesper Bratt of @NJDevils .@NHL #HockeyTwitter pic.twitter.com/NuqXPi8JXB — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) June 18, 2022

I’ll say this again: Jesper Bratt’s agent called me 1 week ago and said that he and the #NJDevils have discussed an extension.



He said they had multiple chats (one in Newark and a few over the phone).



Nothing signed, but they’re definitely talking. This is from Bratt’s camp. — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) June 18, 2022

Just got a response from #NJDevils officials on the Jesper Bratt rumors:



“Contract discussions are ongoing.”



They also noted that these talks take time. — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) June 18, 2022

Elliotte Friedman talks about what he sees as the unlikely possibility of a Bratt offer sheet and gives his sense of the negotiations here: “My theory on this one is that both sides are gearing for another negotiative clash, there’s a little bit of saber rattling going on here.” [Sportsnet]

P.K. Subban isn’t ready to step away from his on-ice career just yet, but it doesn’t appear that it’ll continue with the Devils. “The 33-year-old defenseman, an unrestricted free agent this summer, is training and looking forward to joining a new NHL team after the New Jersey Devils made it known they would not be re-signing him.” [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

It appears Jay Woodcroft will remain as Oilers head coach:

**Breaking News** .



It’s a developing and fluid situation, but I’m told @EdmontonOilers are close to signing HC Jay Woodcroft to a 3 Yr Deal. @NHL #HockeyTwitter pic.twitter.com/QamZbxs23t — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) June 18, 2022

And it looks like the Pete DeBoer Experience is going to Dallas:

Hearing that Peter DeBoer will be the next head coach of the Dallas Stars. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 20, 2022

“NHL commissioner Gary Bettman isn’t sure if he’ll be open to reinstating Joel Quenneville if the former coach asks to return to the league.” [ESPN]

Jack Johnson has come through quite a bit to make it to where he is today. Now he stands just two games away from winning the Stanley Cup. [Daily Faceoff]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.