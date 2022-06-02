Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Front office news: Dr. Angus Mugford has joined the organization as a senior vice president, player development and performance, and Meghan Duggan has been promoted to director, player development. [NHL]

Personnel update:

Can confirm that #NJDevils did not sign Eetu Pakkila and Ben Baumgartner by today's deadline, thus are no longer Devils property. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) June 1, 2022

​​Hockey Links

Martin St. Louis has been given the full title: He’s the head coach of the Montreal Canadiens and has been given a three-year contract extension. [NHL]

For the draft heads in the room: Corey Pronman has released a big ‘ol prospect rankings list. Who does he have at No. 1? One Juraj Slafkovsky. [The Athletic ($)]

Barry Trotz? Pete DeBoer? Claude Julien? Where might the top head coach candidates end up around the league? [The Athletic ($)]

“Through the sale of ‘Choose Love’ T-shirts, the NFL’s Bills, NHL’s Sabres and National Lacrosse League’s Bandits have surpassed $1 million in funds raised to support the East Buffalo community and victims impacted by the mass shooting last month.” [ESPN]

Just an all-time lede here: “St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington confirmed Tuesday that he threw a water bottle at Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri after Game 3 of their second-round series.” [ESPN]

Congrats to Anze Kopitar:

