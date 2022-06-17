 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 6/17/22: Remember the Misery? Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 6/17/22

By Nate Pilling
/ new
2012 NHL Stanley Cup Final – Game Six
Sorry, I had to see this photo, so you do too.
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

“MLB owners approved David Blitzer’s purchase of a minority stake in the Cleveland Guardians, a deal that lays out a path for the billionaire investor to take a controlling interest in the club.” [Front Office Sports]

Well, somehow it has been 10 years since the 2012 run the Devils made to the Stanley Cup Final. If you want to relive some of the misery from Game 6 against the Kings, here you go: [NJ.com]

​​Hockey Links

Looks like the Flyers have their coach:

“Former governor of Tennessee Bill Haslam is nearing a deal to purchase the NHL’s Nashville Predators, according to people familiar with the transaction. The Nashville Predators ownership group, led by Herbert Fritch, is nearing a deal to sell the NHL franchise, according to multiple people familiar with the negotiations.” [Sportico]

An … interesting trade between the Habs and Golden Knights:

Some numbers for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final:

Financial numbers for next season:

A bizarre situation playing out here as the Sharks and Evander Kane have a staring contest over Kane’s wrongful termination grievance: [Daily Faceoff]

“The NHL generated record revenues projected to exceed $5.2 billion this season and plans to return to a normal calendar for 2022-23 as it continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, Commissioner Gary Bettman said Wednesday.” [NHL]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...