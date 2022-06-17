Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

“MLB owners approved David Blitzer’s purchase of a minority stake in the Cleveland Guardians, a deal that lays out a path for the billionaire investor to take a controlling interest in the club.” [Front Office Sports]

Well, somehow it has been 10 years since the 2012 run the Devils made to the Stanley Cup Final. If you want to relive some of the misery from Game 6 against the Kings, here you go: [NJ.com]

​​Hockey Links

Looks like the Flyers have their coach:

**Breaking News**

Per my initial on #ThePoint ; I can confirm @NHLFlyers are hiring HC John Tortorella in the neighborhood of 4yr X 4M deal, and @GoldenKnights HC Cassidy in the neighborhood of 5 yr X 4.5 M. Coaching Carousel continues . @espn @NHL #HockeyTwitter pic.twitter.com/Uvvq5NufM3 — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) June 16, 2022

“Former governor of Tennessee Bill Haslam is nearing a deal to purchase the NHL’s Nashville Predators, according to people familiar with the transaction. The Nashville Predators ownership group, led by Herbert Fritch, is nearing a deal to sell the NHL franchise, according to multiple people familiar with the negotiations.” [Sportico]

An … interesting trade between the Habs and Golden Knights:

This move is a salary cap dump.



Shea Weber still has 4 years left on his contract, none retained by Montreal, but likely won't play again and will remain on LTIR.



This is probably better for Vegas than paying a draft pick to unload Dadonov. — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) June 16, 2022

Some numbers for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final:

Financial numbers for next season:

The @NHLPA and @NHL announced today the Team Payroll Range established for the 2022-23 League Year. https://t.co/rhDeexMawT pic.twitter.com/sViO7uTdu4 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 16, 2022

A bizarre situation playing out here as the Sharks and Evander Kane have a staring contest over Kane’s wrongful termination grievance: [Daily Faceoff]

“The NHL generated record revenues projected to exceed $5.2 billion this season and plans to return to a normal calendar for 2022-23 as it continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, Commissioner Gary Bettman said Wednesday.” [NHL]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.