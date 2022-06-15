Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Angus Mugford, the Devils’ new senior vice president of player development and performance, joins the team’s podcast here: [NHL]

​​Hockey Links

Prepare yourself. The Stanley Cup Final is here.

ESPN commentator assignments for the Stanley Cup Final pic.twitter.com/iaJ4V5jfze — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) June 14, 2022

Bruce Cassidy is the next head coach of the Golden Knights:

COACHING UPDATE



Bruce Cassidy has been hired as the Head Coach of the Vegas Golden Knights! #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/MyOUQLzMoj — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 14, 2022

And things are looking good for John Tortorella in Philadelphia:

**Breaking News**

I’m told the @NHLFlyers have offered their HC position to John Tortorella. More negotiations required for deal to be completed. @GrittyNHL over to you ! @NHL @StanleyCup #HockeyTwitter pic.twitter.com/ibAi51BoFf — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) June 15, 2022

Corey Pronman presents a draft confidential piece: “Ultimately, I have no sway in what will happen on draft day. So we turn to the decision makers — the people who will have a say in where the players go and who your favorite team could pick — to tell you what the league really thinks about this draft class.” [The Athletic ($)]

“Signing Kris Letang to a new, multi-season contract is the Penguins’ top priority, multiple club and NHL sources told The Athletic.” [The Athletic ($)]

Frank Seravalli here with a list of his top ten buyout candidates. The first buyout window of the summer opens July 1: [Daily Faceoff]

And while we’re looking at lists, let’s take a spin around a compilation of this summer’s top unrestricted free agents: [Sportsnet]

An interview here with ESPN NHL reporter Emily Kaplan:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.