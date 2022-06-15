 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 6/15/22: Coaching Moves Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 6/15/22

By Nate Pilling
Boston Bruins v Detroit Red Wings
Well that didn’t take long. Bruce Cassidy has a new job.
Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Angus Mugford, the Devils’ new senior vice president of player development and performance, joins the team’s podcast here: [NHL]

​​Hockey Links

Prepare yourself. The Stanley Cup Final is here.

Bruce Cassidy is the next head coach of the Golden Knights:

And things are looking good for John Tortorella in Philadelphia:

Corey Pronman presents a draft confidential piece: “Ultimately, I have no sway in what will happen on draft day. So we turn to the decision makers — the people who will have a say in where the players go and who your favorite team could pick — to tell you what the league really thinks about this draft class.” [The Athletic ($)]

“Signing Kris Letang to a new, multi-season contract is the Penguins’ top priority, multiple club and NHL sources told The Athletic.” [The Athletic ($)]

Frank Seravalli here with a list of his top ten buyout candidates. The first buyout window of the summer opens July 1: [Daily Faceoff]

And while we’re looking at lists, let’s take a spin around a compilation of this summer’s top unrestricted free agents: [Sportsnet]

An interview here with ESPN NHL reporter Emily Kaplan:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

