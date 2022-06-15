Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
Angus Mugford, the Devils’ new senior vice president of player development and performance, joins the team’s podcast here: [NHL]
Hockey Links
Prepare yourself. The Stanley Cup Final is here.
ESPN commentator assignments for the Stanley Cup Final pic.twitter.com/iaJ4V5jfze— Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) June 14, 2022
Bruce Cassidy is the next head coach of the Golden Knights:
COACHING UPDATE— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 14, 2022
Bruce Cassidy has been hired as the Head Coach of the Vegas Golden Knights! #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/MyOUQLzMoj
And things are looking good for John Tortorella in Philadelphia:
**Breaking News**— Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) June 15, 2022
I’m told the @NHLFlyers have offered their HC position to John Tortorella. More negotiations required for deal to be completed. @GrittyNHL over to you ! @NHL @StanleyCup #HockeyTwitter pic.twitter.com/ibAi51BoFf
Corey Pronman presents a draft confidential piece: “Ultimately, I have no sway in what will happen on draft day. So we turn to the decision makers — the people who will have a say in where the players go and who your favorite team could pick — to tell you what the league really thinks about this draft class.” [The Athletic ($)]
“Signing Kris Letang to a new, multi-season contract is the Penguins’ top priority, multiple club and NHL sources told The Athletic.” [The Athletic ($)]
Frank Seravalli here with a list of his top ten buyout candidates. The first buyout window of the summer opens July 1: [Daily Faceoff]
And while we’re looking at lists, let’s take a spin around a compilation of this summer’s top unrestricted free agents: [Sportsnet]
An interview here with ESPN NHL reporter Emily Kaplan:
