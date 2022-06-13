 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 6/13/22: Conversations! Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 6/13/22

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils v Colorado Avalanche
Jesper Bratt #63 of the New Jersey Devils skates against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on April 14, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.
Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

Devils Links

Conversations! There are conversations! (As a side note, it appears we have a real beat reporter covering the beat!)

Is there reason for hope for the Devils? Look no further for an example than the Colorado Avalanche: “The Avs should be a case study in how quickly these things can turn around. With a natural maturation, a few minor tweaks, and a little bit of luck, it’s very easy to imagine going from the cellar to the ceiling.” [Infernal Access]

​​Hockey Links

The Stanley Cup Final is set. Here is the schedule for what is poised to be a pretty great series:

A pretty incredible streak comes to an end:

I don’t know about you, but I am ridiculously pumped for Avs-Lightning. Here’s a whole slew of Stanley Cup Final previews: [NHL] [The Athletic ($)] [ESPN] [Pro Hockey Talk]

The Rangers scratched Kaapo Kakko in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final on Saturday night. What does this mean for Kakko, who is a pending restricted free agent? Larry Brooks has some thoughts: “The Rangers didn’t think he could help in an elimination game against Tampa Bay? Is this their idea of Kakko’s future value? If so, why would he want to stay?” [New York Post]

“Madison Square Garden says it has banned a New York Rangers fan for life after he was seen punching a Tampa Bay Lightning fan in the face following Thursday’s Game 5.” [ESPN]

The Sabres will retire Ryan Miller’s No. 30:

