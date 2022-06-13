Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
Conversations! There are conversations! (As a side note, it appears we have a real beat reporter covering the beat!)
Per his agent, Jesper Bratt has met with the #NJDevils and they're trying to make a deal work this summer. He "loves playing for the Devils."— Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) June 11, 2022
As for salary, he said: "I know you had to ask, I'd be disappointed if you didn't, but that's something we're going to work on soon."
Is there reason for hope for the Devils? Look no further for an example than the Colorado Avalanche: “The Avs should be a case study in how quickly these things can turn around. With a natural maturation, a few minor tweaks, and a little bit of luck, it’s very easy to imagine going from the cellar to the ceiling.” [Infernal Access]
Hockey Links
The Stanley Cup Final is set. Here is the schedule for what is poised to be a pretty great series:
The grand finale of the 2021-22 season: the #StanleyCup Final.— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 12, 2022
The @TBLightning look to win their third straight championship while the @Avalanche can claim their first in more than 20 years. It all starts Wednesday. #NHLStats: https://t.co/Hs8GrC3d7F pic.twitter.com/svlItFMpRR
A pretty incredible streak comes to an end:
One of the NHL's most incredible streaks has come to an end.— NHL (@NHL) June 12, 2022
This year's #StanleyCup Final will be the first time in 40+ years to not feature a teammate of Jaromir Jagr (@68Jagr).
(via IG/nhleurope) pic.twitter.com/dE8DPY3x32
I don’t know about you, but I am ridiculously pumped for Avs-Lightning. Here’s a whole slew of Stanley Cup Final previews: [NHL] [The Athletic ($)] [ESPN] [Pro Hockey Talk]
The Rangers scratched Kaapo Kakko in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final on Saturday night. What does this mean for Kakko, who is a pending restricted free agent? Larry Brooks has some thoughts: “The Rangers didn’t think he could help in an elimination game against Tampa Bay? Is this their idea of Kakko’s future value? If so, why would he want to stay?” [New York Post]
“Madison Square Garden says it has banned a New York Rangers fan for life after he was seen punching a Tampa Bay Lightning fan in the face following Thursday’s Game 5.” [ESPN]
The Sabres will retire Ryan Miller’s No. 30:
It’s Miller’s time.— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) June 10, 2022
Next season, number 30 will take its rightful place in the rafters. pic.twitter.com/3Z2Mos4kso
