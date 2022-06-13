Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Conversations! There are conversations! (As a side note, it appears we have a real beat reporter covering the beat!)

Per his agent, Jesper Bratt has met with the #NJDevils and they're trying to make a deal work this summer. He "loves playing for the Devils."



As for salary, he said: "I know you had to ask, I'd be disappointed if you didn't, but that's something we're going to work on soon." — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) June 11, 2022

Is there reason for hope for the Devils? Look no further for an example than the Colorado Avalanche: “The Avs should be a case study in how quickly these things can turn around. With a natural maturation, a few minor tweaks, and a little bit of luck, it’s very easy to imagine going from the cellar to the ceiling.” [Infernal Access]

​​Hockey Links

The Stanley Cup Final is set. Here is the schedule for what is poised to be a pretty great series:

The grand finale of the 2021-22 season: the #StanleyCup Final.



The @TBLightning look to win their third straight championship while the @Avalanche can claim their first in more than 20 years. It all starts Wednesday. #NHLStats: https://t.co/Hs8GrC3d7F pic.twitter.com/svlItFMpRR — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 12, 2022

A pretty incredible streak comes to an end:

One of the NHL's most incredible streaks has come to an end.



This year's #StanleyCup Final will be the first time in 40+ years to not feature a teammate of Jaromir Jagr (@68Jagr).



(via IG/nhleurope) pic.twitter.com/dE8DPY3x32 — NHL (@NHL) June 12, 2022

I don’t know about you, but I am ridiculously pumped for Avs-Lightning. Here’s a whole slew of Stanley Cup Final previews: [NHL] [The Athletic ($)] [ESPN] [Pro Hockey Talk]

The Rangers scratched Kaapo Kakko in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final on Saturday night. What does this mean for Kakko, who is a pending restricted free agent? Larry Brooks has some thoughts: “The Rangers didn’t think he could help in an elimination game against Tampa Bay? Is this their idea of Kakko’s future value? If so, why would he want to stay?” [New York Post]

“Madison Square Garden says it has banned a New York Rangers fan for life after he was seen punching a Tampa Bay Lightning fan in the face following Thursday’s Game 5.” [ESPN]

The Sabres will retire Ryan Miller’s No. 30:

It’s Miller’s time.



Next season, number 30 will take its rightful place in the rafters. pic.twitter.com/3Z2Mos4kso — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) June 10, 2022

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.