Devils in the Details - 6/10/22: Jersey Johnny Hockey Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 6/10/22

By Nate Pilling
Calgary Flames v New Jersey Devils
Johnny Gaudreau #13 of the Calgary Flames skates against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on October 26, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Might the Devils be a natural landing spot for Johnny Gaudreau in free agency? “If you think Gaudreau wants to cash in on his career-year and play close to home with other elite players on a contending team, the Devils, right now, are as close as you’re going to get.” [The Athletic ($)]

Given Pavel Zacha’s status as a restricted free agent, Todd brings up a notable comparison here:

​​Hockey Links

Johnny Gaudreau, Filip Forsberg, Nazem Kadri and more: Dom Luszczyszyn takes a deep look at 50 pending unrestricted free agents. [The Athletic ($)]

Frank Seravalli on the potential for the Blackhawks moving Alex DeBrincat: “The question seems to be ‘when’ and not ‘if’ the Hawks will move the two-time 40-goal scorer. Is it this summer, or before next season’s trade deadline?” [Daily Faceoff]

Some coaching updates:

Bruce Cassidy: “At the end of the day, did I still want to be [in Boston]? Absolutely. Do I want to coach in this league? Yes, as soon as possible. Because it’s what I do. I coach and I love to do it.” [NHL]

It certainly looks like Pete DeBoer is going to be the next coach of the Dallas Stars: [r/hockey]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

