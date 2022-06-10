Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Might the Devils be a natural landing spot for Johnny Gaudreau in free agency? “If you think Gaudreau wants to cash in on his career-year and play close to home with other elite players on a contending team, the Devils, right now, are as close as you’re going to get.” [The Athletic ($)]

Given Pavel Zacha’s status as a restricted free agent, Todd brings up a notable comparison here:

Roslovic: 25YO, 50 points per 82 over last 2 seasons

Zacha: 25YO, 49 points per 82 over last 2 seasons



I don't think the Devils are going to want to pay Zacha the going rate; nor do I think they should https://t.co/1BpzoU8yWX — Todd Cordell (@ToddCordell) June 7, 2022

​​Hockey Links

Johnny Gaudreau, Filip Forsberg, Nazem Kadri and more: Dom Luszczyszyn takes a deep look at 50 pending unrestricted free agents. [The Athletic ($)]

Frank Seravalli on the potential for the Blackhawks moving Alex DeBrincat: “The question seems to be ‘when’ and not ‘if’ the Hawks will move the two-time 40-goal scorer. Is it this summer, or before next season’s trade deadline?” [Daily Faceoff]

Some coaching updates:

> #Flyers haven't reached second round of their hiring process yet, but when they do, expectation is John Tortorella will be part of it. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 9, 2022

Bruce Cassidy: “At the end of the day, did I still want to be [in Boston]? Absolutely. Do I want to coach in this league? Yes, as soon as possible. Because it’s what I do. I coach and I love to do it.” [NHL]

It certainly looks like Pete DeBoer is going to be the next coach of the Dallas Stars: [r/hockey]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.