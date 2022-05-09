 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 5/9/22: Go Get Kevin Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 5/9/22

By Nate Pilling
Minnesota Wild v New Jersey Devils
Kevin Fiala #22 of the Minnesota Wild heads for the net in the shootout and scores to win the game against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on November 24, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Might the Devils make a play for Kevin Fiala?

On the team’s podcast, Matt Loughlin, Amanda Stein, Chris Wescott and Sam Kasan recap the 2021-2022 New Jersey Devils season: [NHL]

The playoffs begin for Utica on Tuesday:

And a friendly reminder that the lottery takes place on Tuesday as well:

​​Hockey Links

Some thoughts from Gary:

In the playoffs, Brad Marchand really is one of the best:

One of the best goals of the playoffs so far came in Sunday’s Blues-Wild game:

“It’s a mighty big swing to try to win three straight Stanley Cups. Others have tried to do it since the Islanders’ dynasty in the early 1980s, and all have failed.” Can the Lightning complete the tall order? Chances like this don’t come around very often. [ESPN]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

