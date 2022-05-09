Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Might the Devils make a play for Kevin Fiala?

Marek at the intermission says the #NJDevils really like Kevin Fiala, says they could see him playing with fellow countryman Nico Hischier. Tom Fitzgerald has already said he'd be willing to move his 1st RD pick for an impact player. Marek also mentions he could be an OS target. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) May 8, 2022

Re: #NJDevils and Fiala



Prior to Marek's comments on Sat, he hosted MIN writer Russo on his radio show. Russo, when prompted about Fiala's future, mentioned:



1) He thinks he'll be traded at the draft

2) OTT is extremely interested

3) NJD makes a lot of sense



1/ — Duncan Field (@DMRField) May 8, 2022

On the team’s podcast, Matt Loughlin, Amanda Stein, Chris Wescott and Sam Kasan recap the 2021-2022 New Jersey Devils season: [NHL]

The playoffs begin for Utica on Tuesday:

And a friendly reminder that the lottery takes place on Tuesday as well:

The 2022 #NHLDraft Lottery will be held Tuesday, May 10, at @NHLNetwork’s studio and will be broadcast live at 6:30 p.m. ET on @ESPN, @ESPNPlus, @Sportsnet, SN NOW and @TVASports.



Changes to the Draft Lottery format take effect this season. Details: https://t.co/Ki3Us6Cl6s pic.twitter.com/j7Whyf4FjQ — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 20, 2022

​​Hockey Links

Some thoughts from Gary:

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the league has no interest in an expanded playoffs. He believes the NHL has the best playoff structure. — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) May 5, 2022

Speaking in the 1st intermission between the Leafs and Lightning, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the Ottawa Senators are not currently for sale, adding that Eugene Melnyk's daughters -- age 19 and 23 -- will ultimately have to decide what they want to do with the franchise. — Joshua Clipperton (@JClipperton_CP) May 7, 2022

In the playoffs, Brad Marchand really is one of the best:

Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) had himself a performance this afternoon.



Since making his postseason debut in 2011, the only player with more #StanleyCup Playoff multi-point games is Nikita Kucherov (37). pic.twitter.com/5IHdMCI53H — NHL (@NHL) May 8, 2022

One of the best goals of the playoffs so far came in Sunday’s Blues-Wild game:

FILTHY



Jordan Kyrou with an absolute BEAUTY to make it 3-1 for the @StLouisBlues



pic.twitter.com/FCs83VVxap — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) May 8, 2022

“It’s a mighty big swing to try to win three straight Stanley Cups. Others have tried to do it since the Islanders’ dynasty in the early 1980s, and all have failed.” Can the Lightning complete the tall order? Chances like this don’t come around very often. [ESPN]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.