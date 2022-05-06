Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

John gave us a great breakdown of Tom Fitzgerald’s season-ending press conference on Thursday, so I won’t go back over that and all that came out of that availability, but if you want to watch it, here you go:

ICYMI: Alain Nasreddine and Mark Recchi are out. The wording is different for the two assistant coaches, but the result is the same. [NHL]

Congrats to P.K. Subban, who is the team’s nominee for the 2021-2022 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, presented to “the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” [NHL]

Luke Hughes has been named to the roster for Team USA at the 2022 IIHF World Championship. At 18 years old, Hughges is the youngest player on the team. [USA Hockey]

Looking ahead to the offseason: Todd Cordell writes here on the big decisions that Tom Fitzgerald has ahead of him this summer. [Infernal Access ($)]

Who stays? Who goes? A quick spin around the roster as we head into the offseason: [The Athletic ($)]

And congrats to Devils alum Jay Pandolfo on his hiring at Boston University:

National champion

2-time Stanley Cup champion

Terrier through and through



Jay Pandolfo is the new head coach of @TerrierHockey.https://t.co/5FoMjYEb7r pic.twitter.com/rLMmvA8LWP — BU Athletics (@BUAthletics) May 5, 2022

​​Hockey Links

Looking ahead to the draft: NHL Central Scouting has released its final list of the top North American and international skaters and goalies: [NHL]

On Joel Quenneville:

Per Gary Bettman, there have been no discussions with Joel Quenneville about a return. Says Q would have to initiate those discussions. — George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) May 6, 2022

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.