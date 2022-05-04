Garden State of Hockey- Episode 135: It’s Finally Over

We recorded this episode before today’s (much needed) changes behind the bench but it seems like some of our predictions came true and honestly, these were such obvious and necessary moves that it wasn’t much of a stretch at all to “predict” them.

The Devils did not win a single home game in April. The Devils did not win once in their last six games. Both of these facts are pretty brutal and it made these final games exceptionally awful to watch. Some of the younger players had brief auditions for next season while players like P.K. Subban likely played their final games in Devils jerseys.

RIP 2021-22 New Jersey Devils season. You were actually and historically the worst and you will not be missed except in the impending (3-5 years) Stanley Cup video about where the journey started for this young core.

We look ahead to the off-season starting next week when the draft lottery will be resolved. Get ready for another high pick and lots of clear needs to address via trade or free agency.

As always, Let’s Go Devils!