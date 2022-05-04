Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Nico Hischier, Jonas Siegenthaler, Damon Severson, Dawson Mercer, Tomas Tatar and Jon Gillies (?) will play for their countries at the 2022 IIHF Men’s World Championship this month. [NHL]

Hmmm:

#NJDevils HC Lindy Ruff did not confirm if he will be back as the team's coach. He again talked about the evaluations that are taking place.



GM Tom Fitzgerald should address the media later this week. — Kristy (@InStilettos_NHL) May 2, 2022

Friedman on TJMS show says he's heard mixed things on #NJDevils when it comes to a coaching change. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) May 2, 2022

Bryce Salvador getting some national shine here:

Turner broadcast teams for upcoming games pic.twitter.com/XAIOhQCf5b — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) May 2, 2022

​​Hockey Links

Igor Shesterkin with an impressive night in a losing effort against the Penguins on Tuesday. What a shame.

Only one goalie in NHL history has had more saves in a #StanleyCup Playoffs game. pic.twitter.com/9kT2V0ywP7 — NHL (@NHL) May 4, 2022

One-game suspension for Kyle Clifford:

Toronto’s Kyle Clifford has been suspended for one game for Boarding Tampa Bay’s Ross Colton. https://t.co/2X1llmJ5tl — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 3, 2022

Sean McIndoe has a bandwagon guide to the 2022 NHL Playoffs for those of us who are out in the cold. Where do your interests lie? [The Athletic ($)]

Mike Yeo’s time as the head coach of the Flyers is over:

Chuck Fletcher said he met with Mike Yeo yesterday to tell him he won't continue as HC.

"I want to start, we dealt Mike a tough hand." Said they saw progress in some of the younger players. "We'll continue to talk... He's the type of person we'd love to keep in the org." — Giana Han (@giana_jade) May 3, 2022

Will he stay? Will he go? Will Bruce Boudreau return as head coach of the Canucks? There’s some uncertainty. [Sportsnet]

