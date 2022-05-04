Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
Nico Hischier, Jonas Siegenthaler, Damon Severson, Dawson Mercer, Tomas Tatar and Jon Gillies (?) will play for their countries at the 2022 IIHF Men’s World Championship this month. [NHL]
Hmmm:
#NJDevils HC Lindy Ruff did not confirm if he will be back as the team's coach. He again talked about the evaluations that are taking place.— Kristy (@InStilettos_NHL) May 2, 2022
GM Tom Fitzgerald should address the media later this week.
Friedman on TJMS show says he's heard mixed things on #NJDevils when it comes to a coaching change.— NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) May 2, 2022
Bryce Salvador getting some national shine here:
Turner broadcast teams for upcoming games pic.twitter.com/XAIOhQCf5b— Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) May 2, 2022
Hockey Links
Igor Shesterkin with an impressive night in a losing effort against the Penguins on Tuesday. What a shame.
Only one goalie in NHL history has had more saves in a #StanleyCup Playoffs game. pic.twitter.com/9kT2V0ywP7— NHL (@NHL) May 4, 2022
One-game suspension for Kyle Clifford:
Toronto’s Kyle Clifford has been suspended for one game for Boarding Tampa Bay’s Ross Colton. https://t.co/2X1llmJ5tl— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 3, 2022
Sean McIndoe has a bandwagon guide to the 2022 NHL Playoffs for those of us who are out in the cold. Where do your interests lie? [The Athletic ($)]
Mike Yeo’s time as the head coach of the Flyers is over:
Chuck Fletcher said he met with Mike Yeo yesterday to tell him he won't continue as HC.— Giana Han (@giana_jade) May 3, 2022
"I want to start, we dealt Mike a tough hand." Said they saw progress in some of the younger players. "We'll continue to talk... He's the type of person we'd love to keep in the org."
Will he stay? Will he go? Will Bruce Boudreau return as head coach of the Canucks? There’s some uncertainty. [Sportsnet]
