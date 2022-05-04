 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 5/4/22: Lindy’s Future Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 5/4/22

By Nate Pilling
Dallas Stars v New Jersey Devils
Is Lindy packing his office? Will he be back?
Photo by Andy Marlin/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Nico Hischier, Jonas Siegenthaler, Damon Severson, Dawson Mercer, Tomas Tatar and Jon Gillies (?) will play for their countries at the 2022 IIHF Men’s World Championship this month. [NHL]

Hmmm:

Bryce Salvador getting some national shine here:

​​Hockey Links

Igor Shesterkin with an impressive night in a losing effort against the Penguins on Tuesday. What a shame.

One-game suspension for Kyle Clifford:

Sean McIndoe has a bandwagon guide to the 2022 NHL Playoffs for those of us who are out in the cold. Where do your interests lie? [The Athletic ($)]

Mike Yeo’s time as the head coach of the Flyers is over:

Will he stay? Will he go? Will Bruce Boudreau return as head coach of the Canucks? There’s some uncertainty. [Sportsnet]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

