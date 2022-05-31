 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 5/31/22: Part of the Solution Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 5/31/22

By Nate Pilling
Jesper Bratt joins the team’s official podcast: “I want to be part of the solution. I want to be here. I know it’s a business decision and that’s something I have to accept. We’ll see where the future goes. I’m going to do everything I can to make myself a better player and become better every day. That’s where my focus will be. Hopefully, everything goes smooth.” [NHL]

The Devils have a couple guys on this list:

A certain unnamed team eliminated the Hurricanes on Monday, and the conference finals are set:

It certainly appears that Kevin Fiala’s time in Minnesota is coming to a close. What might it take to acquire him from the Wild? [The Athletic ($)]

Congrats to Finland on gold:

Jason Spezza calls it a career:

