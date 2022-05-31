Here are your links for today:

Jesper Bratt joins the team’s official podcast: “I want to be part of the solution. I want to be here. I know it’s a business decision and that’s something I have to accept. We’ll see where the future goes. I’m going to do everything I can to make myself a better player and become better every day. That’s where my focus will be. Hopefully, everything goes smooth.” [NHL]

The Devils have a couple guys on this list:

Signing Deadline Update



June 1 is the deadline to sign these 29 prospects, if they remain unsigned, their respective team loses their exclusive signing rights.



Those eligible to re-enter the draft can be selected this July, otherwise they become UFAs.https://t.co/3B8UOBLIyt pic.twitter.com/aNKhhU3xuO — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) May 30, 2022

​​Hockey Links

A certain unnamed team eliminated the Hurricanes on Monday, and the conference finals are set:

Folks, the Conference Finals are set. ☑️



Which two teams will meet up in the #StanleyCup Final!? pic.twitter.com/1t0fxXykzZ — NHL (@NHL) May 31, 2022

It certainly appears that Kevin Fiala’s time in Minnesota is coming to a close. What might it take to acquire him from the Wild? [The Athletic ($)]

Congrats to Finland on gold:

Jason Spezza calls it a career:

After 19 NHL seasons, 995 points and 1,248 games played – plus a reputation as a well-respected leader known for his passion for the game – we wish all the best to Jason Spezza in his next chapter, following his playing career. pic.twitter.com/rbwe9FeKR6 — NHLPA (@NHLPA) May 30, 2022

