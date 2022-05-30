Hugo Havelid: 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile; A Short Goalie?

The last few years have all featured a goalie going in the first round, including 2 last year: Wallstedt and Cossa. This year there does not appear to be a first round talent in net, but perhaps Hugo Havelid could be the first goaltender off the board.

Who is Hugo Havelid?

Hugo Havelid was born on January 1st, 2004. He is the twin brother of defense prospect Mattias Havelid. He is from Täby, Sweden. He played his entire junior career for Linköping. EliteProspects.com lists him at 5’10”, 174 lbs, which is small for a goalie in today’s age. I believe Juuse Saros and Jaroslav Halak are the two shortest current NHL goalies, and both are 5’11”.

2019-20 was the year he showed he could be a future NHL prospect, with save percentages of .923, .927, .933, .933, .942, and .953 across the different leagues and tournaments he played in, 29 games total.

Where is Hugo Havelid Ranked?

NHL Central Scouting ranks Havelid as the #2 European goalie. The Puck Authority ranks him #60 overall, at the end of the second round. Peter Baracchini from TheHockeyWriters ranked him 105 overall in May.

I was only able to find these 3 rankings for Havelid. 60 and 105 are quite different, in the 2nd and 4th rounds. His draft stock rose after the U18s, so maybe the 105 is a more conservative judgement.

What Others Say About Hugo Havelid

David Di Paolo from nhlentrydraft.com said this about Havelid:

Havelid is a butterfly goaltender who challenges well, makes good reads, and competes hard. There has been a marked improvement since my early viewings of Havelid dating to last years Summer Showcase and over the course of this season. He has improved his positioning especially when navigating in and around his crease while remaining more compact leading to a reduced number of pucks going through...

Patrick Brown from thehockeywriters had plenty of good information about Havelid, including about the technical aspects of his game

As a butterfly goalie, Hävelid is known for his strong vision and quick reaction time, which compliments his patience exponentially. He’s got the ability to wait a shooter out until the last possible moment, making it difficult for the opposition to find the best possible angle against him. The biggest criticism in his game to date has been his positioning, which has steadily improved as the year has worn on. As mentioned earlier, his relatively smaller size may be cause for concern among NHL clubs given his butterfly style, but he seemingly makes up for that with his strong vision.

For his projection, Brown had this to say about Havelid

It will take years of development, but Hävelid has the potential to make it to the NHL if all goes well. Time will tell on this prospect, though, who’s anything but a sure thing. Any team that drafts him will be thinking ahead towards the future, as opposed to filling an immediate need.

It seems like Havelid, like most goalies, is considered more of a project who will take years to develop into an NHL goaltender. He was given a risk of 4/5 and reward of 3/5, so it seems he is considered a pretty risky pick. If Havelid’s performance of late isn’t enough to raise his stock to NHL teams, he might still be a solid pick in the later rounds, as he has heart, patience, reaction time, vision, and is improving on his positioning. It seems like he has what you can’t learn and is learning what you can learn, which is always a good thing to hear when talking about prospects. Picking a goalie is always like throwing a dart while blindfolded, but I like what I’m reading about Havelid.

Jason Bukala of Sportsnet likes Havelid’s effort as he says here

“It won’t be for lack of heart and desire if he doesn’t get picked. He was positionally sound and never quit on a puck. He has a stocky look and takes up enough net.

My Opinion

As I said before, Havelid seems like a solid pick in the later rounds, but as always, goalies are voodoo, and it’s usually best to pick them at the end of the draft and hope for the best rather than use an earlier pick for one. His numbers are good, his stock is rising, and he seems to have some of the things you can’t learn that can make you a good goaltender. The only concerns with Havelid are his positioning and size, which sort of go together. A smaller goalie probably needs better positioning to make the saves a bigger goalie could make just with his size, right? Havelid’s “work in progress” part of his game is his positioning and is his small for a goalie in today’s NHL, with 6’4” monsters in nets. However, development and a good goalie coach could potentially fix the positioning problem and turn Havelid into a solid NHL goalie. Again, I’m not a fan of taking goalies in the early or even really middle rounds, but if he’s there late, or there’s no one you like in the middle rounds, he seems like a solid choice. The development time really doesn’t mean anything, as all goalies usually spend several years before becoming full-time NHLers. He might not be there for the beginning of the window, but he could be the missing piece or a solid option or replacement if it works out right and the Devils need a goalie. Only time will tell.

Your Thoughts

