Some comments here from Kevin Dineen wrapping up the AHL season in Utica. It sounds like he plans to be back with the Comets next season. “For me, I love coming to work here every day and to be a part of this organization. I speak on behalf of all our staff working here in Utica and for the Comets. There’s a good rapport between management and hockey operations here.” [Rome Daily Sentinel]

In the second piece in a series, Todd Cordell takes a spin through the Devils defensemen: Who is staying put? Who might go? [Infernal Access ($)]

Dawson Mercer mic’d up:

​​Hockey Links

The Oilers have claimed a spot in the Western Conference Final:

PLAY LA BAMBA, BABY!



With their Game 5 victory, the @EdmontonOilers are off to the Western Conference Final!#StanleyCup Series win presented by @NavyFederal pic.twitter.com/ojRq218G14 — NHL (@NHL) May 27, 2022

Connor McDavid is truly on one right now: “...Special players require special circumstances and what we’ve seen out of McDavid in these playoffs goes way beyond that. Sure, it’s an unsustainable heater, but it’s also a historically dominant one that shows the sheer destruction McDavid is capable of. You’ve seen the tape, right? He’s hockey’s closest version to a one-man army — and the numbers back it up.” [The Athletic ($)]

Content warning on this story, which contains some truly awful allegations. “A woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted by eight Canadian Hockey League players, including members of Canada’s gold medal-winning 2017-18 World Junior team, has agreed to drop a lawsuit against the players, Hockey Canada, and the CHL after reaching a settlement.” [TSN]

NHL statement on lawsuit against Hockey Canada and Canadian Hockey League. pic.twitter.com/3NGDPr87v0 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 26, 2022

John Tortorella, head coach of the Flyers?

I can confirm John Tortorella is one of the Coaches that has interviewed with the @NHLFlyers for their HC vacancy. @espn @NHL #HockeyTwitter — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) May 24, 2022

Tom Wilson will be out for some time:

Capitals announce Tom Wilson underwent successful left knee surgery to reconstruct his torn ACL.



Wilson is expected to miss 6-8 months. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) May 25, 2022

On Hilary Knight, one of the faces of women’s hockey: “When you talk about the legacy of Hilary Knight, it goes so far beyond the accomplishments that you can read online,” (Kendall Coyne Schofield) says. “It’s who she is as a person and what she’s fought for and how she’s changed this game forever. It’s the fight that she has within her to leave this game better than when she entered it as a little girl, who was just loving a sport that was deemed for boys when she was a kid.” [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.