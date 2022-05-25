Here are your links for today:

A few parting remarks from Steve Cangialosi:

In the first piece in a series, Todd Cordell takes stock of the roster: “Which players are untouchables? Which players are almost certainly staying? Which players could be sent packing? Which players should be sent packing?” [Infernal Access ($)]

An unbelievable goal in Tuesday’s Oilers-Flames game:

The Lightning have swept the Panthers, who you might remember being the Presidents’ Trophy winners:

Andrei Vasilevskiy, folks:

Some awful fallout from Nazem Kadri’s time in the news cycle this week. Don’t be these people.

“The Colorado Avalanche are working with St. Louis law enforcement regarding threats made toward center Nazem Kadri after their Game 3 victory against the Blues Saturday night.” [ESPN]

Sean McIndoe takes a look here at ten “long-lost” playoff rivalries that we all need back in our lives: [The Athletic ($)]

“Gordie Howe, Bobby Orr, Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux all won Stanley Cups, all took turns as hockey’s best player and all belong in the conversation as the greatest – each of them recording numbers that will stand the test of time, all-time. But McDavid is a freak of nature, standing on the shoulders of the greatest the game has ever seen.” [TSN]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.