 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 5/25/22: Who Should Go? Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 5/25/22

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Detroit Red Wings v New Jersey Devils
Who should stay? Who should go? These are great questions.
Photo by Rich Graessle/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

A few parting remarks from Steve Cangialosi:

In the first piece in a series, Todd Cordell takes stock of the roster: “Which players are untouchables? Which players are almost certainly staying? Which players could be sent packing? Which players should be sent packing?” [Infernal Access ($)]

​​Hockey Links

An unbelievable goal in Tuesday’s Oilers-Flames game:

The Lightning have swept the Panthers, who you might remember being the Presidents’ Trophy winners:

Andrei Vasilevskiy, folks:

Some awful fallout from Nazem Kadri’s time in the news cycle this week. Don’t be these people.

“The Colorado Avalanche are working with St. Louis law enforcement regarding threats made toward center Nazem Kadri after their Game 3 victory against the Blues Saturday night.” [ESPN]

Sean McIndoe takes a look here at ten “long-lost” playoff rivalries that we all need back in our lives: [The Athletic ($)]

“Gordie Howe, Bobby Orr, Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux all won Stanley Cups, all took turns as hockey’s best player and all belong in the conversation as the greatest – each of them recording numbers that will stand the test of time, all-time. But McDavid is a freak of nature, standing on the shoulders of the greatest the game has ever seen.” [TSN]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...