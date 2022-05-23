Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Elliotte Friedman reports here that the Devils are going to be firming up a list of players that they would consider moving the No. 2 pick for. Who might be on that list? [Sportsnet]

P.K. Subban has been named one of three finalists for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is presented to “the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution to his community.” [NHL]

Alexander Holtz’s brief NHL run was probably not all we had hoped for, but in the AHL, he was cooking. A look at what he accomplished for Utica this season: [Infernal Access ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Leafs get a nice little deal done to keep Mark Giordano around:

Mark Giordano signs a two-year extension with the #leafs carrying an $800,000 AAV.



Hometown discount. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 22, 2022

Penguins sign Bryan Rust to a six-year extension:

The Penguins have agreed to terms with forward Bryan Rust on a six-year, $30.75 million dollar contract extension.



The deal begins in the 2022.23 season and runs through 2027.28 carrying an average annual value of $5.125 million.



Details: https://t.co/bkhTmoxf2F pic.twitter.com/CZeygV5SYE — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 22, 2022

Two pretty significant injuries in the Blues-Avs series:

STL announces Jordan Binnington will not return during COL series — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 22, 2022

Girard broke his sternum and will be out the rest of playoffs, per Jared Bednar. — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) May 22, 2022

Rick Bowness steps away from the Stars:

Statement from Rick Bowness: pic.twitter.com/x8N4wwXVIb — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) May 20, 2022

The Battle of Florida has not been as competitive as we all might have hoped. Here’s an interesting stat from r/hockey: “During the 2021-22 regular season, the Florida Panthers were held to just one goal three times (they were never shutout). They’ve now been held to one goal three consecutive times in the 2022 playoffs.” [r/hockey]

