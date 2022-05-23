 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 5/23/22: Making a List Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 5/23/22

By Nate Pilling
/ new
2020 NHL Draft - Round One
Who’s gonna be on the list?
Photo by Andrew Maclean/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Elliotte Friedman reports here that the Devils are going to be firming up a list of players that they would consider moving the No. 2 pick for. Who might be on that list? [Sportsnet]

P.K. Subban has been named one of three finalists for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is presented to “the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution to his community.” [NHL]

Alexander Holtz’s brief NHL run was probably not all we had hoped for, but in the AHL, he was cooking. A look at what he accomplished for Utica this season: [Infernal Access ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Leafs get a nice little deal done to keep Mark Giordano around:

Penguins sign Bryan Rust to a six-year extension:

Two pretty significant injuries in the Blues-Avs series:

Rick Bowness steps away from the Stars:

The Battle of Florida has not been as competitive as we all might have hoped. Here’s an interesting stat from r/hockey: “During the 2021-22 regular season, the Florida Panthers were held to just one goal three times (they were never shutout). They’ve now been held to one goal three consecutive times in the 2022 playoffs.” [r/hockey]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...