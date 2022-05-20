 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 5/20/22: What’s Jesper’s Deal? Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 5/20/22

By Nate Pilling
Detroit Red Wings v New Jersey Devils
Jesper Bratt #63 of the New Jersey Devils skates during the game against the Detroit Red Wings on April 24, 2022 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Rich Graessle/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Congrats to our guy Arseny Gritsyuk:

Where might Jesper Bratt’s contract end up? Former NHL executive Chris Gear projects a few restricted free agent deals, including Bratt’s, here. He thinks Bratt ends up at 1 year, $5.15M or 6 years, $6.33M per year. [Daily Faceoff]

With a loss on Thursday night, Utica’s season comes to an end:

Former Devil Claude Lemieux joins the Raw Knuckles podcast here (language warning on this one):

​​Hockey Links

An absolutely brutal buzzer beater for the Panthers on Thursday:

Finalists for the Jack Adams:

If you’ve tuned into Flames games recently, you may have seen a humorous sight in the crowd: Oilers captain Brady Tkachuk cheering on his brother Matthew. [Sportsnet]

A bit of history in the Western Hockey League:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

