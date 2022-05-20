Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Congrats to our guy Arseny Gritsyuk:

Avangard's 21-year-old forward Arseny Gritsyuk (22 G, 38 Pts, 52 GP) receives The Alexei Cherepanov Award as KHL Rookie of the Year!#KHLAwards pic.twitter.com/NawG7krPhZ — KHL (@khl_eng) May 19, 2022

Where might Jesper Bratt’s contract end up? Former NHL executive Chris Gear projects a few restricted free agent deals, including Bratt’s, here. He thinks Bratt ends up at 1 year, $5.15M or 6 years, $6.33M per year. [Daily Faceoff]

With a loss on Thursday night, Utica’s season comes to an end:

Former Devil Claude Lemieux joins the Raw Knuckles podcast here (language warning on this one):

​​Hockey Links

An absolutely brutal buzzer beater for the Panthers on Thursday:

GOTTA SEE: BUZZER BEATER IN SUNRISE



Nikita Kucherov sets up Ross Colton with an insane pass to give the @TBLightning the lead with 3.8 seconds left in Game 2.



Presented by @Charmin | #EnjoyTheGo | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/ECtXZt2GnV — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 20, 2022

Finalists for the Jack Adams:

Jack Adams finalists, voted by NHL Broadcasters Association: Brunette (FLA), Gallant (NYR), Sutter (CAL). — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 19, 2022

If you’ve tuned into Flames games recently, you may have seen a humorous sight in the crowd: Oilers captain Brady Tkachuk cheering on his brother Matthew. [Sportsnet]

A bit of history in the Western Hockey League:

With the 268th overall selection (Round 13) the Vancouver Giants have selected 2007-born defender Chloe Primerano (North Vancouver, BC) in the 2022 @TheWHL Prospects Draft.



Chloe Primarano is the first ever female to be selected in a WHL Bantam Draft.



Congratulations Chloe! pic.twitter.com/vycOklQu7Q — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) May 19, 2022

Chloe Primerano became the first female skater to be drafted into the @CHLHockey after the @WHLGiants drafted her 268th overall. @RonMacLeanHTH and the panel chatted with Chloe about being selected in the #WHLDraft, who she models her game after and much more! pic.twitter.com/BCal1fyXKd — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 20, 2022

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.