For the Devils, the season, mercifully, is over. Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

As a final gift for the fans on Fan Appreciation Night, the Devils couldn’t hold off the mighty Red Wings. Detroit won 5-3. [NHL]

Some comments out of the team’s season-ending media sessions:

Hischier: "We're a young team but at some point, we got to start winning. We got a good core. Sometimes it hurts, but at the end, it's going to feel even better when we win. You got to go through the lows to get to the highs." — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) April 30, 2022

When asked if he would like to see the coaching staff return next season, Nico Hischier said, "I'm not going to comment on that." He also said, "the coaching staff has lots of experience, they worked w/ us every day to give us that experience they have." — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) May 1, 2022

Severson said "the rebuild is over." Next year, it's time for the team to take the next step. "The pieces are in place." #NJDevils — Sam Kasan (@samikasan) May 1, 2022

Jack Hughes on Lindy Ruff: "I really like Lindy and I want him to be around next year, but we'll see what happens, but I really appreciate what Lindy has done for me the last two years." — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) May 1, 2022

Hamilton told @MattLoug and I that the game before he broke his jaw, he suffered a broken toe. And that the toe was a nagging injury he dealt with and fought through for the rest of the season, in addition to dealing with the jaw issue. — Sam Kasan (@samikasan) May 1, 2022

Plenty of raw video from the sessions on Sunday here in this playlist. More will be coming out of a Monday session. [NHL]

Larry Brooks has some thoughts on the Devils: “Friday night’s season finale at the Rock was deemed Fan Appreciation Night. The organization should have been appreciative that Devils fans did not show up en masse wearing paper bags over their heads. There is a heritage to uphold here. Ownership has an obligation to remember that. The buck stops at the top.” [New York Post]

On the looming decision Tom Fitzgerald has ahead of him in deciding whether to bring back Lindy Ruff for next season: [Infernal Access ($)]

Some interesting discussion going on in this thread over at r/Devils: “What changes would you make to the Prudential Center to improve the atmosphere, arena, and overall game day experience from a general entertainment perspective?” [r/Devils]

Utica will play either Belleville or Rochester:

The opening schedules are out for the 2022 #CalderCup Playoffs.



Action gets underway Monday night.



: https://t.co/Am9vlu3eY9 pic.twitter.com/3Twowa8kYr — AHL Communications (@AHLPR) May 1, 2022

​​Hockey Links

The 2021-2022 regular season has come to an end:

From highlight-reel goals to jaw-dropping saves, the 2021-22 regular season really had it all.



Check out some of the best moments from this year right here! pic.twitter.com/DwGTnaDgRQ — NHL (@NHL) May 1, 2022

The playoffs begin Monday. Who do you like?

The Red Wings are moving on from their head coach. Huh!

The NHLPA is forming a search committee to helm a search for a new executive director. Donald Fehr is on his way out. [NHLPA]

The draft lottery will take place on May 10. The Devils are locked in to a 8.5% chance to win the No. 1 overall pick. [NHL]

Will Joel Quenneville return to an NHL team?

Expect #NHL teams to inquire about hiring Joel Quenneville as their Head Coach. Hear he wants back behind the bench and there is expected to be significant interest in hiring the future Hall of Famer. Q will need to meet with Commissioner Gary Bettman to be reinstated. — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) May 1, 2022

