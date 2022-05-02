 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 5/2/22: It’s Over, Finally Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 5/2/22

By Nate Pilling
Detroit Red Wings v New Jersey Devils
One of the Jespers, among the few bright spots from this season.
For the Devils, the season, mercifully, is over. Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

As a final gift for the fans on Fan Appreciation Night, the Devils couldn’t hold off the mighty Red Wings. Detroit won 5-3. [NHL]

Some comments out of the team’s season-ending media sessions:

Plenty of raw video from the sessions on Sunday here in this playlist. More will be coming out of a Monday session. [NHL]

Larry Brooks has some thoughts on the Devils: “Friday night’s season finale at the Rock was deemed Fan Appreciation Night. The organization should have been appreciative that Devils fans did not show up en masse wearing paper bags over their heads. There is a heritage to uphold here. Ownership has an obligation to remember that. The buck stops at the top.” [New York Post]

On the looming decision Tom Fitzgerald has ahead of him in deciding whether to bring back Lindy Ruff for next season: [Infernal Access ($)]

Some interesting discussion going on in this thread over at r/Devils: “What changes would you make to the Prudential Center to improve the atmosphere, arena, and overall game day experience from a general entertainment perspective?” [r/Devils]

Utica will play either Belleville or Rochester:

​​Hockey Links

The 2021-2022 regular season has come to an end:

The playoffs begin Monday. Who do you like?

The Red Wings are moving on from their head coach. Huh!

The NHLPA is forming a search committee to helm a search for a new executive director. Donald Fehr is on his way out. [NHLPA]

The draft lottery will take place on May 10. The Devils are locked in to a 8.5% chance to win the No. 1 overall pick. [NHL]

Will Joel Quenneville return to an NHL team?

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

