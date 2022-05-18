Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
There will be a new voice for the Devils. Steve Cangialosi is stepping down from his role as the team’s play-by-play voice on MSG Network broadcasts, a position he has held for the past 11 seasons. We wish Steve the best and thank him for his work during some truly lean years on the ice. [NHL]
I’m in the process of a much better goodbye than this: but the outpouring of well wishes from everyone tonight has been overwhelming and means so much. Thanks everyone.— Steve Cangialosi (@CangyManMSG) May 17, 2022
So … who would you like to see take over as the new play-by-play voice?
Utica got a W on Tuesday night to stave off elimination:
See you at our place where no one throws beers at players! pic.twitter.com/EWJhVuVafD— y-Utica Comets (@UticaComets) May 18, 2022
A fascinating moment in Tuesday night’s game:
Devils prospect Nikita Okhotiuk just beat the hell out of Devils General Manager Tom Fitzgerald’s son, Casey Fitzgerald #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/Bu94fQaPcO— Josh (@joshlangerr) May 18, 2022
We are entering Mock Draft Season. Over at The Athletic, Corey Pronman has released a mock draft projecting the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft, where he has the Devils taking Juraj Slafkovsky. [The Athletic ($)]
Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment President Hugh Weber will step away from his role with the organization this summer. [NHL]
Hockey Links
Great. Just great.
Hearing Winnipeg is interviewing Barry Trotz for its coaching position today.— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 17, 2022
Lane Lambert has been named head coach of the Islanders. [NHL]
Sidney Crosby has three years remaining on his contract with the Penguins. Despite the injury issues he’s faced over his career, Crosby wants to play at least three more seasons. [NHL]
Sounds like the Leafs plan to keep GM Kyle Dubas and coach Sheldon Keefe around for another run next season. [ESPN]
A few notable nuggets in this story about the Arizona State University-Coyotes relationship going forward, but this is certainly something: “In-ice advertising will be a revenue source for Arizona State, and the Coyotes aren’t allowed to modify the look of the ice surface – including the Arizona State logo at center ice — on broadcasts to protect ASU’s permanent advertisers in the building.” [The Athletic ($)]
Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.
Loading comments...