Steve Cangialosi Stepped Down from Play by Play Announcer of the New Jersey Devils

Earlier this evening, some big news went down involving New Jersey Devils broadcasts. As reported by Robert Aitken Jr. at NorthJersey.com, Steve Cangialosi is stepping away from calling Devils games. Cangialosi has further confirmed the news on Twitter:

I’m in the process of a much better goodbye than this: but the outpouring of well wishes from everyone tonight has been overwhelming and means so much. Thanks everyone. — Steve Cangialosi (@CangyManMSG) May 17, 2022

This is significant as Cangialosi has been a part of Devils broadcasts for MSG Networks since 2006. He was a host and a rinkside reporter first. Then in 2011, Cangialosi got the call to move to the play-by-play position when legendary broadcaster “Doc” Mike Emrick moved to working national broadcasts. He has held the position for over the decade while also adding play-by-play duties to the New York Red Bulls as well as calling other games and events elsewhere.

I was taken aback when I realized that Cangialosi has been filling those massive shoes of Doc for over a decade. And he did a good job. A very good job. I think most of the People Who Matter knew that no one can replace Doc and Cangilosi never tried to be like Doc. He was himself. The games were called in his voice. His vocabulary was straight forward. He knew when to elevate his own voice when the action elevated to new heights. His “SCAR” for Devils goals will be best remembered. His “(team) is buzzing” also. In fact, here’s a 12-minute compilation of some of his best calls:

Cangialosi will not be completely gone from calling sports locally. Per the article, he will still be doing play by play for the Red Bulls alongside Shep Messing. Who are in the middle of their season as the road warriors are still searching for a home win.

What happens now? The television broadcast is under the control of the network, MSG. I do not know if the Devils would have any input. Especially for a play-by-play announcer, whose job is to call the game as it is happening. Still, I would not worry about any plan to find someone that ends up being like the PA announcer at the Rock. Say what you want about MSG Networks, but they keep winning local Emmys for a reason. They find and develop broadcasting talent quite well. I am not sure off the top of my head who has been a replacement for Devils’ play by play when Cangialosi was unavailable. They may be a frontrunner, but I would think that the network will have no issue finding someone to take the mic for the 2022-23 season.

As the end was Cangialosi’s call. I wish him best in his future endeavors, whatever they may be.

