Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Congrats to Devils prospect Arseniy Gritsyuk, who has been named as one of three finalists for the KHL’s rookie of the year award. Gritsyuk tallied 16 goals and 12 assists this season. [KHL]

Shakir Mukhamadullin made his AHL debut on Saturday in a 4-3 loss for Utica. Mukhamadullin tallied his first point on an A.J. Greer power play goal.

Then, another loss for Utica on Sunday, which puts them in an elimination situation:

Tuesday night is a must win. pic.twitter.com/tqqJk3rUxq — y-Utica Comets (@UticaComets) May 16, 2022

Dougie Hamilton joins the team’s podcast to talk about his injuries, playing with the young guys, his offseason perspective and more: [SoundCloud]

Should the Devils trade the No. 2 pick? Or should the team keep it? CJ Turtoro makes the case for and against moving the pick: [Infernal Access ($)]

We do love a good Luke Hughes moment on this blog:

Front office move:

Angus Mugford recently left his post as director, high performance for the Blue Jays to become a senior vice-president with the NHL’s New Jersey Devils. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) May 14, 2022

​​Hockey Links

Full schedule for Round 2 games:

A bunch of great Game 7 action over the weekend, and if somehow you managed to miss it, here’s how it all shook out:

THE HURRICANES ADVANCE ️



The @Canes are moving on to the Second Round after a huge #Game7 victory!#StanleyCup Series wins presented by @NavyFederal pic.twitter.com/PtpiWt557C — NHL (@NHL) May 14, 2022

THE LIGHTNING ADVANCE ⚡



The @TBLightning continue the quest for a three-peat after a First Round #Game7 victory!#StanleyCup Series win presented by @NavyFederal pic.twitter.com/QSmEBsAmNr — NHL (@NHL) May 15, 2022

THE FLAMES ARE MOVING ON



With their #Game7 victory, the @NHLFlames have punched the League's final ticket to the Second Round!#StanleyCup Series win presented by @NavyFederal pic.twitter.com/RxPm2c5Ama — NHL (@NHL) May 16, 2022

(There was another team that also advanced to the second round after winning a Game 7 in overtime on Sunday, but they will not be mentioned here.)

Following an impressive run after taking over the head coaching job with the Canucks this past season, Bruce Boudreau will indeed return behind the bench for Vancouver next season. [NHL]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.