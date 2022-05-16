 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 5/16/22: Hello, Luke Hughes Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 5/16/22

By Nate Pilling
2021 NHL Draft - Round One
New Jersey Devils fans hold a sign for Luke Hughes, chosen fourth overall by the Devils during the first round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft at Prudential Center on July 23, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Andrew MacLean/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Congrats to Devils prospect Arseniy Gritsyuk, who has been named as one of three finalists for the KHL’s rookie of the year award. Gritsyuk tallied 16 goals and 12 assists this season. [KHL]

Shakir Mukhamadullin made his AHL debut on Saturday in a 4-3 loss for Utica. Mukhamadullin tallied his first point on an A.J. Greer power play goal.

Then, another loss for Utica on Sunday, which puts them in an elimination situation:

Dougie Hamilton joins the team’s podcast to talk about his injuries, playing with the young guys, his offseason perspective and more: [SoundCloud]

Should the Devils trade the No. 2 pick? Or should the team keep it? CJ Turtoro makes the case for and against moving the pick: [Infernal Access ($)]

We do love a good Luke Hughes moment on this blog:

Front office move:

​​Hockey Links

Full schedule for Round 2 games:

A bunch of great Game 7 action over the weekend, and if somehow you managed to miss it, here’s how it all shook out:

(There was another team that also advanced to the second round after winning a Game 7 in overtime on Sunday, but they will not be mentioned here.)

Following an impressive run after taking over the head coaching job with the Canucks this past season, Bruce Boudreau will indeed return behind the bench for Vancouver next season. [NHL]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

