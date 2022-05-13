 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 5/13/22: Talking with Greg Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 5/13/22

By Nate Pilling
It’s been far too long since we last saw Jesper Bratt on the ice.
Devils Links

We’ll have plenty of time to talk about the idea of taking Juraj Slafkovsky at pick No. 2 in the draft. Here, Todd Cordell breaks down his performance for Team Slovakia against Team USA at the World Junior Championship: [Infernal Access ($)]

TSN’s Bob McKenzie conducted a quick poll of eight NHL head scouts to get a sense of their thoughts on this year’s top draft-eligible prospects. Might Shane Wright not be such a lock for No. 1? [TSN]

To that point, The Athletic’s Corey Pronman breaks down Shane Wright’s spot at the top of the draft rankings: [The Athletic ($)]

A signing!

Fun interview with noted Devils fan and ESPN personality Greg Wyshynski on the team’s podcast here: [NHL]

​​Hockey Links

Get your couch ready for Saturday:

The Blues advance:

Hart finalists:

Calder finalists:

When might we see the NHL’s first female coach? Kori Cheverie, who has broken barriers as a female coach: “I’m really looking forward to the day where this isn’t a conversation. I wish that day was today and it’s just us talking about a coach coaching a team and trying to help them win versus how does a female fit into a group of males in a sporting setting.” [Associated Press]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

