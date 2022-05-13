Here are your links for today:

We’ll have plenty of time to talk about the idea of taking Juraj Slafkovsky at pick No. 2 in the draft. Here, Todd Cordell breaks down his performance for Team Slovakia against Team USA at the World Junior Championship: [Infernal Access ($)]

TSN’s Bob McKenzie conducted a quick poll of eight NHL head scouts to get a sense of their thoughts on this year’s top draft-eligible prospects. Might Shane Wright not be such a lock for No. 1? [TSN]

To that point, The Athletic’s Corey Pronman breaks down Shane Wright’s spot at the top of the draft rankings: [The Athletic ($)]

A signing!

SIGNING ALERT



We have inked Topias Vilen to a 3-year entry level deal. He's our 2021 fifth-round pick.



— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) May 12, 2022

Fun interview with noted Devils fan and ESPN personality Greg Wyshynski on the team’s podcast here: [NHL]

​​Hockey Links

Get your couch ready for Saturday:

Games will be (ET) 430 (Carolina), 7 (Toronto) & 10 (Edmonton) — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 13, 2022

The Blues advance:

THE BLUES ARE MOVING ON



With their Game 6 victory, the @StLouisBlues have punched their ticket to the Second Round! — NHL (@NHL) May 13, 2022

Hart finalists:

2022 Hart Trophy finalists, as voted by @ThePHWA: Auston Matthews (TOR), Connor McDavid (EDM) and Igor Shesterkin (NYR). — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 12, 2022

Calder finalists:

Calder Trophy finalists: Bunting (TOR), Seider (DET), Zegras (ANA). — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 11, 2022

When might we see the NHL’s first female coach? Kori Cheverie, who has broken barriers as a female coach: “I’m really looking forward to the day where this isn’t a conversation. I wish that day was today and it’s just us talking about a coach coaching a team and trying to help them win versus how does a female fit into a group of males in a sporting setting.” [Associated Press]

