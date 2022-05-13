Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
We’ll have plenty of time to talk about the idea of taking Juraj Slafkovsky at pick No. 2 in the draft. Here, Todd Cordell breaks down his performance for Team Slovakia against Team USA at the World Junior Championship: [Infernal Access ($)]
TSN’s Bob McKenzie conducted a quick poll of eight NHL head scouts to get a sense of their thoughts on this year’s top draft-eligible prospects. Might Shane Wright not be such a lock for No. 1? [TSN]
To that point, The Athletic’s Corey Pronman breaks down Shane Wright’s spot at the top of the draft rankings: [The Athletic ($)]
A signing!
✍️ SIGNING ALERT— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) May 12, 2022
We have inked Topias Vilen to a 3-year entry level deal. He's our 2021 fifth-round pick.
: https://t.co/Qhv0ZGNxUW pic.twitter.com/LyowjS5aH3
Fun interview with noted Devils fan and ESPN personality Greg Wyshynski on the team’s podcast here: [NHL]
Hockey Links
Get your couch ready for Saturday:
Games will be (ET) 430 (Carolina), 7 (Toronto) & 10 (Edmonton)— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 13, 2022
The Blues advance:
THE BLUES ARE MOVING ON— NHL (@NHL) May 13, 2022
With their Game 6 victory, the @StLouisBlues have punched their ticket to the Second Round!#StanleyCup Series win presented by @NavyFederal pic.twitter.com/Y89nAoVuR0
Hart finalists:
2022 Hart Trophy finalists, as voted by @ThePHWA: Auston Matthews (TOR), Connor McDavid (EDM) and Igor Shesterkin (NYR).— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 12, 2022
Calder finalists:
Calder Trophy finalists: Bunting (TOR), Seider (DET), Zegras (ANA).— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 11, 2022
When might we see the NHL’s first female coach? Kori Cheverie, who has broken barriers as a female coach: “I’m really looking forward to the day where this isn’t a conversation. I wish that day was today and it’s just us talking about a coach coaching a team and trying to help them win versus how does a female fit into a group of males in a sporting setting.” [Associated Press]
Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.
Loading comments...