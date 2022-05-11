Here are your links for today:

Scott Wheeler on what the Devils might do at No. 2: “I think most of the teams that were likely to win the lottery would have gone with Cooley, the centre, but I wonder if, because of Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier down the middle, the Devils are tempted by Slafkovsky, a big winger with oodles of skill. I’m partial to Cooley as a player, but the fit with Slafkovsky is real.” [The Athletic ($)]

You can catch P.K. Subban on ESPN’s playoff coverage:

3x #NHL All-Star & current @NJDevils defenseman @PKSubban1 returns to ESPN @NHL coverage as an analyst throughout the #StanleyCup Playoffs



Monday, Subban joins The Point at 5p ET on ESPN2 & @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/JyhSecOmoa — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 9, 2022

Congrats to Utica on a victory in Game 1:

Four year wait for a whiteout to return, and boy was it awesome



Peep your @DavidsonAutoGrp highlights from a game 1 dub pic.twitter.com/LNrmt6oNlq — y-Utica Comets (@UticaComets) May 11, 2022

​​Hockey Links

The draft order is set:

The selection order is set for the 2022 NHL draft pic.twitter.com/xbh7aiAaJU — ESPN (@espn) May 10, 2022

So, uh, does Tom Fitzgerald have contact info for these guys?

#Isles News: New York Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello announced today that Barry Trotz has been relieved of his duties as Head Coach. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) May 9, 2022

No idea who the next #Isles coach will be but starting to hear it's unlikely Mitch Korn will remain as the director of goaltending. That would be Korn's choice and is not tied to Barry Trotz being fired yesterday. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) May 10, 2022

Congrats to the Avs, who are moving on to the second round:

MOVING ON ️



The @Avalanche complete the sweep and are the first team to advance to the Second Round! #StanleyCup Series wins presented by @NavyFederal pic.twitter.com/j9GF12vMfj — NHL (@NHL) May 10, 2022

And congrats to Patrick Marleau, who has announced his retirement: [Players’ Tribune]

After 1,779 games, Patrick Marleau has announced his retirement from the NHL.



Congrats on a historic career! pic.twitter.com/PYvT5RLVod — NHL (@NHL) May 10, 2022

A not-so-surprising list of Norris finalists:

2022 Norris Trophy finalists, as voted by @ThePHWA: Victor Hedman (TBL), Roman Josi (NSH), Cale Makar (COL). — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 9, 2022

