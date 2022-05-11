 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 5/11/22: What To Do At No. 2 Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 5/11/22

By Nate Pilling
2022 NHL Draft Lottery
National Hockey League Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly announces the New Jersey Devils #2 overall draft position during the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery on May 10, 2022 at the NHL Network’s studio in Secaucus, New Jersey.
Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The pick is No. 2:

Scott Wheeler on what the Devils might do at No. 2: “I think most of the teams that were likely to win the lottery would have gone with Cooley, the centre, but I wonder if, because of Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier down the middle, the Devils are tempted by Slafkovsky, a big winger with oodles of skill. I’m partial to Cooley as a player, but the fit with Slafkovsky is real.” [The Athletic ($)]

You can catch P.K. Subban on ESPN’s playoff coverage:

Congrats to Utica on a victory in Game 1:

​​Hockey Links

The draft order is set:

So, uh, does Tom Fitzgerald have contact info for these guys?

Congrats to the Avs, who are moving on to the second round:

And congrats to Patrick Marleau, who has announced his retirement: [Players’ Tribune]

A not-so-surprising list of Norris finalists:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

