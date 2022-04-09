Game Preview #72: New Jersey Devils at Dallas Stars

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (24-41-6) at the Dallas Stars (40-26-4). SBN Blog: Defending Big D

The Time: 1:00 PM EST

The Broadcast: TV - MSG+

Old Friends

Scott Wedgewood, after going 10-12-1 for the Coyotes, was traded for a fourth round pick to the Dallas Stars before the NHL Trade Deadline. Since then, he has gone 2-0-1 in three starts with the Stars, posting a .905 save percentage on a 3.53 goals against average. There is a decent chance that he starts this game, as the Stars are competing for a playoff spot and the Devils are probably a better match for Wedgewood than another playoff team. Wedgewood last lost to the Maple Leafs in overtime on Thursday.

If not Wedgewood, the Stars have Jake Oettinger. Oettinger is 25-12-1 with a .916 save percentage and 2.48 goals agains avergae, and last played against the Islanders on Tuesday. Since Oettinger has had plenty of rest, he could be in for this afternoon - though they also play the Chicago Blackhawks tomorrow night. The Stars have their options open for who goes in goal today.

Marian Studenic also has two points in his last two games, and is now up to three points in nine games with the Dallas Stars. It is nice to see him getting on the board - which is something he did not really do with the New Jersey Devils despite myriad opportunities. As a fourth liner, Studenic might just be a bit streaky with capitalizing on chances, but it’s good to see him rewarded for his play.

Injury Updates

Miles Wood and Jonas Siegenthaler seem to be out for an extended number of games, as Amanda Stein reported yesterday that they will not be traveling on the road trip - which totals five games. This is a significant chunk of the end of the season. Jimmy Vesey and Nathan Bastian may join the team during the trip but will not be in Dallas. To compensate for the loss, the Devils called up Kevin Bahl, presumably to take Siegenthaler’s spot in the lineup until at least the end of the road trip. Perhaps the most notable news is about Mackenzie Blackwood, who the team says is traveling.

#NEWS: Lindy Ruff says Blackwood will join the team for the trip. pic.twitter.com/KfWYYbIisb — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 8, 2022

If Blackwood could have a couple good games before the season ends, I’m sure a lot of people would appreciate that after being subjected to Jon Gillies and Andrew Hammond. This would also allow Nico Daws to return to Utica for the Calder Cup Playoffs. I am not sure if Blackwood is available today, but hopefully he gets back into action soon.

Your Thoughts

What do you think of today’s game? Will you be watching? What tragedy will befall us today? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.