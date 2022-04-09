Gamethread #72: New Jersey Devils at Dallas Stars

There are 11 games left. Our Favorite Team is now on a five-game road trip. They have not won a road game since late February 2022. Their opponent has something to play for. This does not bode well.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Dallas Stars (SBN Blog: Defending Big D)

The Time: 2:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG+, BSSWX; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com)

The Song for the Afternoon: It is time for complex, extreme metal from Sweden. As much as “Bleed” is what most know them for, they continue to march on as they have been since 1987. They released a new album recently, Immutable, and with tracks like “The Abysmal Eye,” it is clear that they are as textured as they are heavy as ever.

The Rules: The rules remain the rules regardless of the fact that the game is a road game, which has not been a good place for the Devils this season. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no illegal streams, no links to illegal streams, no asking for illegal streams, no illegal streams), and all about the games itself. Just as importantly, let’s respect each other. There’s no need for drama or being unwelcoming of your fellow Devils fan. This is a Gamethread, let’s focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!