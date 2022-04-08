Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Look out below! A less-than-stellar night from Andrew Hammond, who gave up six goals and got pulled, and the Habs walked away with a 7-4 win on Thursday night. [NHL]

Luke Hughes’ season is done following a 3-2 overtime loss by Michigan to Denver:

Carter Savoie gets the OT winner for Denver after a miscommunication by Michigan pic.twitter.com/siwCuLnCiE — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) April 8, 2022

Emily Kaplan reports here that Luke won’t be signing with the Devils immediately:

As I reported on The Point today…



All indications are that Owen Power (Buffalo) & Kent Johnson (CBJ) go pro. Matty Beniers likely signing in Seattle.



Luke Hughes will not sign in NJ after Michigan’s season, per sources. Leaning toward returning for sophomore year. pic.twitter.com/m8GM3MLMZh — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) April 7, 2022

A profile here on Ethan Edwards, another Devils prospect on a star-studded Michigan team: “He pushes other people but his biggest competitor is himself. From an athletic standpoint, he has always been fast. And once he started putting on some actual size and power, it was impressive. He’s just so explosive. It’s a treat.” [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

An impressive mark for Auston Matthews:

THERE IT IS!



Auston Matthews (@AM34) has set a @MapleLeafs record for the most goals in a single season. pic.twitter.com/H4baajzKxy — NHL (@NHL) April 8, 2022

And likewise for Roman Josi:

Doug Wilson is stepping down as GM of the Sharks:

Doug Wilson announced today that he is stepping down from his role as general manager of the #SJSharks.https://t.co/xhjGuijP4R — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) April 7, 2022

“The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has indefinitely suspended the general manager and the head coach of the Niagara IceDogs, following an investigation into comments it found violated the league’s policy on harassment, abuse and diversity.” [CBC]

And the AHL has suspended Rochester Americans player Ben Holmstrom for eight games because of homophobic language in a game against Utica on March 30. [Daily Faceoff]

