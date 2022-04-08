 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 4/8/22: Look Out Below Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 4/8/22

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: Montreal Canadiens at New Jersey Devils
Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (14) (not shown) scores a goal on New Jersey Devils goaltender Andrew Hammond (35) during the first period at Prudential Center.
Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Look out below! A less-than-stellar night from Andrew Hammond, who gave up six goals and got pulled, and the Habs walked away with a 7-4 win on Thursday night. [NHL]

Luke Hughes’ season is done following a 3-2 overtime loss by Michigan to Denver:

Emily Kaplan reports here that Luke won’t be signing with the Devils immediately:

A profile here on Ethan Edwards, another Devils prospect on a star-studded Michigan team: “He pushes other people but his biggest competitor is himself. From an athletic standpoint, he has always been fast. And once he started putting on some actual size and power, it was impressive. He’s just so explosive. It’s a treat.” [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

An impressive mark for Auston Matthews:

And likewise for Roman Josi:

Doug Wilson is stepping down as GM of the Sharks:

“The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has indefinitely suspended the general manager and the head coach of the Niagara IceDogs, following an investigation into comments it found violated the league’s policy on harassment, abuse and diversity.” [CBC]

And the AHL has suspended Rochester Americans player Ben Holmstrom for eight games because of homophobic language in a game against Utica on March 30. [Daily Faceoff]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...