Gamethread #71: New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens

There are 12 games left. Our Favorite Team ends their run at home by hosting what was once the worst team in the NHL this season. They are no longer the worst team in the NHL this season. Will Our Favorite Team not give up a late equalizer in regulation to them again? And need a goal review to keep overtime going? And have to pull out a win from a seven-round shootout?

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Montreal Canadiens (SBN Blog: Eyes on the Prize)

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG+2, TSN2, RDS; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com)

The Song for the Night: So Matt Heafy of Trivium has a black metal side project with Insahn of Emperor fame called Ibaraki. The debut album Rashomon comes out in May, but singles have been released ahead of the release date. This one, “Rōnin” is very long, much more listenable than most black metal (I do not care for much of it), and, amazingly, has Gerard Way screaming like a banshee on it. Yes, Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance is doing the screams, Insahn is doing a solo, and the clean signing is by Heafy himself. I would not have expected this. Or that it would be as good as it is.

