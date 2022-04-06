 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 4/6/22: Jack is Done Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 4/6/22

By Nate Pilling
NHL: New York Islanders at New Jersey Devils
New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) kneels on the ice after being hit by New York Islanders right wing Oliver Wahlstrom (not shown) during the second period at Prudential Center.
Devils Links

Jack’s season is over. In a thread over at r/hockey, someone pointed to this headline from The Onion, and it feels like an apt description of how I’m feeling: “Man Who Thought He’d Lost All Hope Loses Last Additional Bit Of Hope He Didn’t Even Know He Still Had”.

Both Jimmy Vesey and Yegor Sharangovich left Tuesday’s game against the Rangers and didn’t return as the Blueshirts came away with a 3-1 win. [NHL]

With the Devils officially eliminated from postseason contention, Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman talk a little bit about Pavel Zacha, Mackenzie Blackwood and more here: [Sportsnet]

​​Hockey Links

Ryan Getzlaf is retiring:

Pierre LeBrun polled all 32 NHL head coaches for their picks for the Norris Trophy, and here’s how things shook out: [The Athletic ($)]

Speaking of the Norris…

Travis Yost notes here that scoring has continued to climb as we’ve gotten further into the season. Will it last into the playoffs? [TSN]

A little career update on our old friend Cory Schneider here, after he got his first NHL win in a couple years against the Devils the other day: [The Athletic ($)]

