Devils Links
Jack’s season is over. In a thread over at r/hockey, someone pointed to this headline from The Onion, and it feels like an apt description of how I’m feeling: “Man Who Thought He’d Lost All Hope Loses Last Additional Bit Of Hope He Didn’t Even Know He Still Had”.
Low-grade MCL sprain of his left knee, #NJDevils Jack Hughes gets shut down for the remainder of the season.— Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) April 5, 2022
Jack's season ends having played 49 games, with 26 goals and 30 assists (56 pts). https://t.co/NIvWEtJIti
Both Jimmy Vesey and Yegor Sharangovich left Tuesday’s game against the Rangers and didn’t return as the Blueshirts came away with a 3-1 win. [NHL]
With the Devils officially eliminated from postseason contention, Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman talk a little bit about Pavel Zacha, Mackenzie Blackwood and more here: [Sportsnet]
Hockey Links
Ryan Getzlaf is retiring:
Thank you, Captain. #FlyTogether https://t.co/36YM5HiEXQ— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) April 5, 2022
Pierre LeBrun polled all 32 NHL head coaches for their picks for the Norris Trophy, and here’s how things shook out: [The Athletic ($)]
Speaking of the Norris…
Now Josi is ahead of Burns. https://t.co/yLcz97zEV8— Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) April 6, 2022
Travis Yost notes here that scoring has continued to climb as we’ve gotten further into the season. Will it last into the playoffs? [TSN]
A little career update on our old friend Cory Schneider here, after he got his first NHL win in a couple years against the Devils the other day: [The Athletic ($)]
