Devils Links

Jack’s season is over. In a thread over at r/hockey, someone pointed to this headline from The Onion, and it feels like an apt description of how I’m feeling: “Man Who Thought He’d Lost All Hope Loses Last Additional Bit Of Hope He Didn’t Even Know He Still Had”.

Low-grade MCL sprain of his left knee, #NJDevils Jack Hughes gets shut down for the remainder of the season.



Jack's season ends having played 49 games, with 26 goals and 30 assists (56 pts). https://t.co/NIvWEtJIti — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) April 5, 2022

Both Jimmy Vesey and Yegor Sharangovich left Tuesday’s game against the Rangers and didn’t return as the Blueshirts came away with a 3-1 win. [NHL]

With the Devils officially eliminated from postseason contention, Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman talk a little bit about Pavel Zacha, Mackenzie Blackwood and more here: [Sportsnet]

​​Hockey Links

Ryan Getzlaf is retiring:

Pierre LeBrun polled all 32 NHL head coaches for their picks for the Norris Trophy, and here’s how things shook out: [The Athletic ($)]

Speaking of the Norris…

Now Josi is ahead of Burns. https://t.co/yLcz97zEV8 — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) April 6, 2022

Travis Yost notes here that scoring has continued to climb as we’ve gotten further into the season. Will it last into the playoffs? [TSN]

A little career update on our old friend Cory Schneider here, after he got his first NHL win in a couple years against the Devils the other day: [The Athletic ($)]

