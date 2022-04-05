Gamethread #70: New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers

There are 13 games left. Our Favorite Team continues the homestand with another home game against Our Hated Rivals. The last one provided an oasis in a desert of futility that is the 2021-22 New Jersey Devils season. May tonight’s provide even more goodness against the one team that all right-thinking people - the People Who Matter - would want to see the Devils crush at all opportunities.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the New York Rangers (SBN Blog: Blueshirt Banter)

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG+2, MSG (for the bad guys); Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com)

The Song for the Night: The night calls for more Overkill. From the 2010 classic album Ironbound, this is “Endless War.” It is just a great thrash song that’s probably too hard for the visiting fans tonight. From my own experience, parking in Newark seems to be a challenge for them, so I figure the song may be too much. Too bad.

The Rules: The rules remain the rules regardless of the fact that the game is against Our Hated Rivals. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no illegal streams, no links to illegal streams, no asking for illegal streams, no illegal streams), and all about the games itself. Just as importantly, let’s respect each other. There’s no need for drama or being unwelcoming of your fellow Devils fan. This is a Gamethread, let’s focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!