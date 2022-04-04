Devils in the Details - 4/4/22: Bleak Edition

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

There have been some real bleak moments during this rebuild, and Saturday provided one of the most painful yet. We should be celebrating Yegor Sharangovich’s first career hat trick. Instead, we’re lamenting the Devils blowing a four-goal lead to the Panthers in the third period. Florida won 7-6 in overtime. [NHL]

And, of course, Cory Schneider earned his first win since March 2020 against the Devils on Sunday in a game that saw Jack Hughes injured. Why not. Islanders won 4-3. [NHL]

On Jack:

Jack Hughes to the locker room after this hit from Oliver Wahlstrom #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/arlgGq2tXl — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) April 3, 2022

No update on #NJDevils Jack Hughes post-game from Lindy Ruff. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) April 3, 2022

We’re No. 1! We’re No. 1! We’re No. 1!

Team Goaltending Ranking - April 3



SEATTLE IS NO LONGER THE WORST pic.twitter.com/Wb6uKbCzFb — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) April 3, 2022

​​Hockey Links

Trevor Zegras is at it again:

TREVOR ZEGRAS DOES IT AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/HyUcLsJxPM — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 2, 2022

Also in that Ducks-Coyotes game, we got this dinosaur-era commentary from the Coyotes broadcast:

“That’s the problem with these young players. You wanna embarrass guys? You wanna skill it up? You better be prepared to get punched in the mouth.”



Coyotes broadcast applauds Jay Beagle cross-checking Trevor Zegras/beating Troy Terry senseless. Embarrassing commentary pic.twitter.com/1AfenuTRkL — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) April 2, 2022

Keith Yandle’s iron man streak comes to an end:

PHI coach Mike Yeo confirms Keith Yandle will not play tonight. Consecutive-games streak ends at 989. Hell of a run for Yandle. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 2, 2022

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.