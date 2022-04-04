 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 4/4/22: Bleak Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 4/4/22

By Nate Pilling
NHL: New York Islanders at New Jersey Devils
New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) leaves the ice after being hit by New York Islanders right wing Oliver Wahlstrom (not shown) during the second period at Prudential Center.
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

There have been some real bleak moments during this rebuild, and Saturday provided one of the most painful yet. We should be celebrating Yegor Sharangovich’s first career hat trick. Instead, we’re lamenting the Devils blowing a four-goal lead to the Panthers in the third period. Florida won 7-6 in overtime. [NHL]

And, of course, Cory Schneider earned his first win since March 2020 against the Devils on Sunday in a game that saw Jack Hughes injured. Why not. Islanders won 4-3. [NHL]

On Jack:

We’re No. 1! We’re No. 1! We’re No. 1!

​​Hockey Links

Trevor Zegras is at it again:

Also in that Ducks-Coyotes game, we got this dinosaur-era commentary from the Coyotes broadcast:

Keith Yandle’s iron man streak comes to an end:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

