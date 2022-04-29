 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 4/29/22: Rooting Interests Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 4/29/22

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils v Carolina Hurricanes
Jordan Martinook #48 of the Carolina Hurricanes shoots the puck as Damon Severson #28 of the New Jersey Devils defends and teammate Andrew Hammond #35 makes a pad save in the crease during the third period of an NHL on April 28, 2022 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Hurricanes showed their class on Thursday, and the Devis showed … that they technically continue to exist as an NHL team. Carolina took this one 6-3. [NHL]

​​Hockey Links

Congrats to the Panthers on clinching the Presidents’ Trophy:

Greg Wyshynski argues here for an expanded NHL postseason, including the addition of the play-in tournament that the NBA has adopted. What do you think? [ESPN ($)]

Looking for someone to root for in the playoffs this postseason? A list of guys who have yet to win the Stanley Cup here: [ESPN ($)]

The always-interesting NHLPA Player Poll is back with player opinions on all sorts of interesting questions. Any results in here that jump out to you? [NHLPA]

Dustin Brown is retiring:

Remember this old friend?

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

