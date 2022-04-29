Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
The Hurricanes showed their class on Thursday, and the Devis showed … that they technically continue to exist as an NHL team. Carolina took this one 6-3. [NHL]
Hockey Links
Congrats to the Panthers on clinching the Presidents’ Trophy:
A season the @FlaPanthers will never forget— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 29, 2022
Florida has caped off its unprecedented 2021-22 campaign by clinching the first Presidents’ Trophy in franchise history .#NHLStats: https://t.co/MyCqfRzqU0 pic.twitter.com/VQz3sAtHLE
Greg Wyshynski argues here for an expanded NHL postseason, including the addition of the play-in tournament that the NBA has adopted. What do you think? [ESPN ($)]
Looking for someone to root for in the playoffs this postseason? A list of guys who have yet to win the Stanley Cup here: [ESPN ($)]
The always-interesting NHLPA Player Poll is back with player opinions on all sorts of interesting questions. Any results in here that jump out to you? [NHLPA]
Dustin Brown is retiring:
A true King— x - LA Kings (@LAKings) April 28, 2022
Dustin Brown, a two-time Stanley Cup champion and our all-time leader in regular-season games played, will retire from the NHL at the conclusion of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.
https://t.co/jzeoTK2LM2 pic.twitter.com/c8276Wnz2g
Remember this old friend?
HOLY HELL BRANDON GIGNAC ARE YOU SERIOUS?!— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) April 29, 2022
Laval ties it up 4-4!! pic.twitter.com/XTd1Ng2P8Y
Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.
Loading comments...