Gamethread #82: New Jersey Devils vs. Detroit Red Wings

There is it. The 82nd and final game of the 2021-22 New Jersey Devils season. Our Favorite Team is done after tonight. So are tonight’s opponents. It is Fan Appreciation Night at the Rock. Will the season at least end with a win for one last fleeting positive feeling to end this miserable campaign? Can it? Please?

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Detroit Red Wings (SBN Blog: Winging it in Motown)

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG+, BSDET; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com)

The Song for the Night: Remember Covet? Well, their technicolor album has this beautiful song called “farewell.” The song on the album and the official video for it has lyrics. But I prefer this playthrough. Yvette Young’s intricate guitar playing combined with the happiest looking drummer in the world makes this worth a watch. The vibe and the sound is fully appropriate for this season. One that had hope to start, now ends with a fading, distorted end that makes one wonder where it all went wrong. Which we all know because, well, we saw it, commented on it, and argued about it in real time all season long.

The Rules: The rules remain the rules regardless of the fact that this is the last game of the season. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no illegal streams, no links to illegal streams, no asking for illegal streams, no illegal streams), and all about the games itself. Just as importantly, let’s respect each other. There’s no need for drama or being unwelcoming of your fellow Devils fan. This is a Gamethread, let’s focus on the game. Thank you for reading. For the final time in this 2021-22 season: Go Devils!