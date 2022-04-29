 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Gamethread #82: New Jersey Devils vs. Detroit Red Wings

Finally. The 2021-22 season will be over after tonight. The New Jersey Devils are hosting the Detroit Red Wings for the second time this week. It is Fan Appreciation Night. Hopefully the Devils will do right by the fans on the ice and off of it after tonight. This is a Gamethread were fans of the Devils can talk about the game as it happens.

By John Fischer
/ new
NHL: OCT 15 Blackhawks at Devils
Devils fans at the Rock! For the final time this season! Tonight!
Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There is it. The 82nd and final game of the 2021-22 New Jersey Devils season. Our Favorite Team is done after tonight. So are tonight’s opponents. It is Fan Appreciation Night at the Rock. Will the season at least end with a win for one last fleeting positive feeling to end this miserable campaign? Can it? Please?

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Detroit Red Wings (SBN Blog: Winging it in Motown)

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG+, BSDET; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com)

The Song for the Night: Remember Covet? Well, their technicolor album has this beautiful song called “farewell.” The song on the album and the official video for it has lyrics. But I prefer this playthrough. Yvette Young’s intricate guitar playing combined with the happiest looking drummer in the world makes this worth a watch. The vibe and the sound is fully appropriate for this season. One that had hope to start, now ends with a fading, distorted end that makes one wonder where it all went wrong. Which we all know because, well, we saw it, commented on it, and argued about it in real time all season long.

The Rules: The rules remain the rules regardless of the fact that this is the last game of the season. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no illegal streams, no links to illegal streams, no asking for illegal streams, no illegal streams), and all about the games itself. Just as importantly, let’s respect each other. There’s no need for drama or being unwelcoming of your fellow Devils fan. This is a Gamethread, let’s focus on the game. Thank you for reading. For the final time in this 2021-22 season: Go Devils!

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...