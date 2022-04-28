Gamethread #81: New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes

There are 2 games left. This is Our Favorite Team’s last road game of the season. It is also the first half of their final back to back set of the season. It is also the final playoff-bound team they will play this season. Welcome back to Raleigh, North Carolina for the penultimate game.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Carolina Hurricanes (SBN Blog: Canes Country)

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG+, BSSO; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com)

The Song for the Night: One of the happier songs about death that became a bit of a hit was “Road to Nowhere” by Talking Heads from their 1985 album Little Creatures. One of the People Who Matter suggested this song for a lost Devils season a while back. Guess what is still applicable today? This song. Sigh.

