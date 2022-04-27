 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 4/27/22: 50/50 Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 4/27/22

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils v Vancouver Canucks
Does he return?

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

*the absolute largest sigh humanly possible*

Nolan Foote scored twice, but a nifty little move by Drake Batherson (read: embarrassing for the Devils) around Ty Smith gave the Senators a 5-4 overtime win on Tuesday night. [NHL]

​​Hockey Links

I’m starting to think the Golden Knights aren’t the finest of organizations:

“NHL history was made when the Washington Capitals reached 100 points in their 4-3 shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. It’s the first time eight teams in the same conference reached 100 points in the same season.” [NHL]

Masterton nominees have been announced:

The 2023 IIHF Worlds will not take place in Russia:

Reagan Carey, who previously served as USA Hockey’s director of women’s ice hockey, has been named the new commissioner of the Premier Hockey Federation. [ESPN]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

