*the absolute largest sigh humanly possible*

Devils like what Ruff's done in developing young players like Bratt and Hughes, whom I'm told is a Lindy fan. Also, they recognize that coaches are usually as good as their goaltending, and NJD has been in SV% basement in Ruff's 2 seasons.



One year left on deal. We shall see. — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) April 26, 2022

Nolan Foote scored twice, but a nifty little move by Drake Batherson (read: embarrassing for the Devils) around Ty Smith gave the Senators a 5-4 overtime win on Tuesday night. [NHL]

​​Hockey Links

I’m starting to think the Golden Knights aren’t the finest of organizations:

ESPN Sources: Robin Lehner told VGK on Thursday he was getting surgery.



Team doctor agreed it was best course of action after evaluation Saturday. Then team asked the goalie to delay & back up last night before allowing it. They cited cap implications, per sources. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) April 25, 2022

Pete DeBoer on Robin Lehner being out for the season- “The announcement speaks for itself. I’m concerned about the guys that are here, battling with us here tonight.” https://t.co/uX7xns7iwE — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) April 26, 2022

“NHL history was made when the Washington Capitals reached 100 points in their 4-3 shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. It’s the first time eight teams in the same conference reached 100 points in the same season.” [NHL]

Masterton nominees have been announced:

The nominees for the 2022 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy have been announced by @ThePHWA. https://t.co/3ZuTBpfknR #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/ojOURz4kxm — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 25, 2022

The 2023 IIHF Worlds will not take place in Russia:

The IIHF Council has decided to withdraw the hosting rights of the 2023 #IIHFWorlds from Russia.



More: https://t.co/WZiyUIsmOM pic.twitter.com/XHvwQfNqTr — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) April 26, 2022

Reagan Carey, who previously served as USA Hockey’s director of women’s ice hockey, has been named the new commissioner of the Premier Hockey Federation. [ESPN]

