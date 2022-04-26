Gamethread #80: New Jersey Devils at Ottawa Senators

There are 3 games left. This is Our Favorite Team’s last game in Canada for this season. They have not beaten tonight’s opponent. It sure would be nice to have at least one win over them. Since they are not that much higher in the standings than Our Favorite Team.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Ottawa Senators (SBN Blog: Silver Seven)

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG+, TSN5, RDS2; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com)

The Song for the Night: Greyhaven’s dark new album, The Bright and Beautiful World, is now out. The single “All Candy” came out in late 2021. If you dig rock without it going into the hardcore or metal realms, then this is something you can dig.

The Rules: The rules remain the rules regardless of the fact that the Devils are in Canada for the final time this season. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no illegal streams, no links to illegal streams, no asking for illegal streams, no illegal streams), and all about the games itself. Just as importantly, let’s respect each other. There’s no need for drama or being unwelcoming of your fellow Devils fan. This is a Gamethread, let’s focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!