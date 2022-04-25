Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
The Devils created a whopping 17 shots on goal against the Red Wings on Sunday and, in a not-so-surprising development, got shutout. Detroit won 3-0. [NHL]
Looks like Mackenzie Blackwood will play yet this season:
Lindy Ruff has announced that Mackenzie Blackwood is expected to start in goal for the @NJDevils on Tuesday and Friday.— Matt Loughlin (@MattLoug) April 24, 2022
“They don’t trust Mackenzie Blackwood.” An end-of-the-season assessment here of the Devils from Frank Seravalli:
Is this bad?
Team Goaltending Ranking - April 24 pic.twitter.com/FIaHgL0bEV— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) April 24, 2022
Hockey Links
Was Robin Lehner close to shutting himself down for the season? Emily Kaplan reported on Friday that he was getting season-ending surgery, but Lehner was the backup for the Golden Knights on Sunday. Some additional reporting here from Elliotte Friedman: [Sportsnet]
Robin Lehner is getting season ending surgery, sources told ESPN.— Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) April 22, 2022
Lehner had battled back from a major knee injury he sustained in Philadelphia on March 8. He gave it all he could but his body finally gave out.
Logan Thompson leads the Golden Knights onto the ice vs San Jose.— Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) April 25, 2022
Robin Lehner is the backup goalie tonight.
On Sunday, the Habs honored Guy Lafleur, who died at the age of 70:
The Montreal Canadiens pay tribute to Guy Lafleur at The Bell Centre. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/E588sEqCVu— TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 24, 2022
A 10 minute ovation for number 10.— TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 24, 2022
Guy Lafleur's tribute and long standing ovation concluded with a moment of silence. pic.twitter.com/yalWIHNZJR
Ryan Getzlaf plays his final game as a Duck:
After 17 NHL seasons, Ryan Getzlaf leaves behind a legacy with the @AnaheimDucks as a #StanleyCup Champion, respected captain and franchise-leading scorer as he officially retires tonight.— NHLPA (@NHLPA) April 25, 2022
Congratulations, Ryan! #ThankYouGetz pic.twitter.com/qPjjZL0bqP
Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.
Loading comments...