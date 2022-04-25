 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 4/25/22: Blackwood is Back Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 4/25/22

By Nate Pilling
/ new
Los Angeles Kings v New Jersey Devils
Mackenzie Blackwood #29 of the New Jersey Devils warms up prior to the National Hockey League game between the New Jersey Devils and the Los Angeles Kings on January 23, 2022 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Rich Graessle/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils created a whopping 17 shots on goal against the Red Wings on Sunday and, in a not-so-surprising development, got shutout. Detroit won 3-0. [NHL]

Looks like Mackenzie Blackwood will play yet this season:

“They don’t trust Mackenzie Blackwood.” An end-of-the-season assessment here of the Devils from Frank Seravalli:

Is this bad?

​​Hockey Links

Was Robin Lehner close to shutting himself down for the season? Emily Kaplan reported on Friday that he was getting season-ending surgery, but Lehner was the backup for the Golden Knights on Sunday. Some additional reporting here from Elliotte Friedman: [Sportsnet]

On Sunday, the Habs honored Guy Lafleur, who died at the age of 70:

Ryan Getzlaf plays his final game as a Duck:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...