The Devils created a whopping 17 shots on goal against the Red Wings on Sunday and, in a not-so-surprising development, got shutout. Detroit won 3-0. [NHL]

Looks like Mackenzie Blackwood will play yet this season:

Lindy Ruff has announced that Mackenzie Blackwood is expected to start in goal for the @NJDevils on Tuesday and Friday. — Matt Loughlin (@MattLoug) April 24, 2022

“They don’t trust Mackenzie Blackwood.” An end-of-the-season assessment here of the Devils from Frank Seravalli:

Is this bad?

Team Goaltending Ranking - April 24 pic.twitter.com/FIaHgL0bEV — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) April 24, 2022

​​Hockey Links

Was Robin Lehner close to shutting himself down for the season? Emily Kaplan reported on Friday that he was getting season-ending surgery, but Lehner was the backup for the Golden Knights on Sunday. Some additional reporting here from Elliotte Friedman: [Sportsnet]

Robin Lehner is getting season ending surgery, sources told ESPN.



Lehner had battled back from a major knee injury he sustained in Philadelphia on March 8. He gave it all he could but his body finally gave out. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) April 22, 2022

Logan Thompson leads the Golden Knights onto the ice vs San Jose.



Robin Lehner is the backup goalie tonight. — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) April 25, 2022

On Sunday, the Habs honored Guy Lafleur, who died at the age of 70:

The Montreal Canadiens pay tribute to Guy Lafleur at The Bell Centre. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/E588sEqCVu — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 24, 2022

A 10 minute ovation for number 10.



Guy Lafleur's tribute and long standing ovation concluded with a moment of silence. pic.twitter.com/yalWIHNZJR — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 24, 2022

Ryan Getzlaf plays his final game as a Duck:

After 17 NHL seasons, Ryan Getzlaf leaves behind a legacy with the @AnaheimDucks as a #StanleyCup Champion, respected captain and franchise-leading scorer as he officially retires tonight.



Congratulations, Ryan! #ThankYouGetz pic.twitter.com/qPjjZL0bqP — NHLPA (@NHLPA) April 25, 2022

